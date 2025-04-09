Alexander Volkanovski makes feelings known on potential Ilia Topuria rematch: "Imagine us running it back both champions"

Alexander Volkanovski recently made his feelings known on a potential rematch against Ilia Topuria and is confident that it remains a possibility. He noted that both have some work to do in the meantime and expressed interest in avenging his loss.

Volkanovski and Topuria fought in the main event of UFC 298 last February, which saw the unbeaten contender dethrone 'Volk' to become the new featherweight champion. After earning another impressive knockout win over former champion Max Holloway, it appeared as though a rematch was next, but the 28-year-old decided to vacate his title and move up to 155-pounds instead.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 314, Volkanovski discussed Topuria's decision to move up to lightweight and the possibility of a rematch. 'Volk' mentioned that he is still very much interested and believes that a rematch could be even more significant based on their respective trajectories:

"I obviously still want that fight back, but let him do his thing. You know, he's committed to this, let him do that. I plan on being that active defending champion that I said... If he wants to win the belt, imagine us running it back both champions... So you could just imagine how big that rematch would be."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments regarding Ilia Topuria below:

Alexander Volkanovski commends Ilia Topuria for vacating UFC featherweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski also commended Ilia Topuria for vacating his UFC featherweight championship rather than keeping the division on hold while he decided his next move.

During the aforementioned clip, Volkanovski mentioned that it was an honorable move on Topuria's part as he could have held it while awaiting a potential lightweight title shot instead:

"Yeah, I was pretty surprised with [Topuria] vacating. I knew he wanted to go to chase the lightweight title and move up... but I didn't think he would give up the belt that easy. I thought he would try and hold it, so that's why you gotta have respect for that."

Check out Ilia Topuria's post-fight interview following his win over Alexander Volkanovski below:

