Alexander Volkanovski open to “massive fight” with Dustin Poirier after losing to Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski appears interested in a clash with Dustin Poirier should the Louisiana native decide to continue fighting following his UFC 302 defeat. He faced Islam Makhachev in the main event, where he was submitted in Round 5.

'The Great' has been expected to fight for the featherweight title on his next outing, having been dethroned by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. But while reviewing the recently concluded lightweight title fight, Volkanovski shared that he would be open to a fight with 'The Diamond'.

Ahead of UFC 302, there was a feeling that Poirier might call time on his career whether he won or lost. Following his title defeat, the perennial contender confessed that he was unsure if he would retire, but did not rule it out.

Should he decide to continue competing, a potential clash with the Australian could await him.

The former featherweight champion said this:

"[He] looked great, he thinks he might be retiring. Not sure, maybe, just maybe, depending on what I'm doing; obviously I want to fight later in the year, I don't know exactly what's happening. I don't want to wait too long either. So if the timing works maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight. I know he wants good, fun fights. We've got a lot of respect for each other and I think that would be a massive fight. That's something I'd be willing to do."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's review of UFC 302 below (2:45):

Alexander Volkanovski promises to return to the form of old in rematch with Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski was handed the first defeat of his career at featherweight by Ilia Topuria when the pair squared off at UFC 298.

The Spaniard secured the title with a vicious second-round knockout, but many felt as though 'The Great' looked more hesitant than usual during the fight. Having been knocked out by Islam Makhachev in his previous fight at UFC 294, speculation was that his performance against Topuria was affected by his prior KO loss.

But ahead of a potential rematch with 'El Matador', the Australian has promised a return to his old self, saying this:

"You're gonna see the same Volk that you've always seen next time I step in there. You're not gonna see a timid Volk, you're gonna see a Volk that fights his fight. You wanna be put in front of me and put yourself in a position to land bombs, be ready for one coming straight back at you."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview below (10:35):