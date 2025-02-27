Alexander Volkanovski predicts how Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria would go, theorizes what will make the LW champ move to 170 pounds straight away

Alexander Volkanovski recently gave his take on how a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria would play out. In addition, Volkanovski expressed his thoughts on Makhachev moving up a weight class to fulfill his dream of becoming a double champion.

For context, Dana White previously announced that Topuria has vacated his featherweight title and will move up to lightweight, with a potential title fight with Makhachev on the horizon given the two have previously exchanged harsh words on social media.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Volkanovski discussed Topuria potentially facing Makhachev, having fought both in the past. The former featherweight champion highlighted Topuria's impressive knockout power when asked about his prediction, saying:

''Ilia is a dangerous fighter and he can catch anyone... If he lands he could definitely knock [Islam] out. I think that's gonna be hard to do. I think Islam's a pretty safe fighter...But some have better chances than others, and Ilia has a better chance than most."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (via Home of Fight's X post):

Similar to Topuria, Makhachev has long aimed to become a two-division champion, but he hasn't changed divisions yet because his friend Belal Muhammad is the 170-pound king. Volkanovski believes the Dagestani fighter would go up immediately if Muhammad loses his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

''There's a lot of moving parts right now...You've got the Belal situation... If Jack Della Maddalena wins that fight, Islam's moving up. Let's be real. Islam is moving up straight away.''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

As for Volkanovski, after two failed attempts at the 155-pound title against Makhachev, the Australian returned to his division and lost his featherweight title to Topuria at UFC 298 last year. He is now scheduled to face Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound belt at UFC 314.

Dan Hooker dismisses Islam Makhachev facing Ilia Topuria

Dan Hooker disagrees with the consensus that Ilia Topuria will challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt next.

Hooker recently told Sky Sport NZ that if Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Makhachev would advance to fight Maddalena. Hooker said:

"It's almost a lose-lose situation for Islam Makhachev if he beats Ilia Topuria...Champions always have to continue to go up [divisions]. That's what I believe Makhachev will do. Jack Della [Maddalena] beats Belal Muhammad, I think 100% we see Jack Della [Maddalena] vs. Makhachev for the welterweight title."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (14:39):

