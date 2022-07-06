Teddy Atlas: Alexander Volkanovski resembled younger Manny Pacquiao at UFC 276

UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski put on an excellent performance in his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 276. 'The Great' convincingly defended his championship inside the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena.

American boxing trainer and fight commentator Teddy Atlas recently stated that Volkanovski showed shades of legendary boxers Manny Pacquiao and Mike Tyson during his fight at the pay-per-view.

After the match, multiple UFC legends came forward and broke down how 'The Great' managed to win his third fight against the formidable Holloway. Moving into the match, Volkanovski's biggest disadvantage was his short height.

However, Atlas methodically broke down how the champ managed to beat 'Blessed'. Atlas mentioned that Volkanovski used his legs to his advantage and also squeezed in tight angles, landing some deadly shots on Holloway.

"He [Alexander Volkanovski] put on an exhibition of boxing that was just superlative. I mean, he gave an exhibition of what the sweet science is all about from every dimension. From using his legs, [the] potshot on the outside, getting angles, counter-punching [while] going forward. He closed the gaps so fast in spots, he reminded me of a younger [Manny] Pacquiao, where he could close the gap and not get caught."

Atlas further mentioned that 'The Great' moved his head like Mike Tyson and looked for opportunities to land fierce blows on Holloway's body. Moreover, the veteran trainer confessed that the Australian legend stepped back and enticed Holloway to come closer. Once he did, Volkanovski punched him in the face.

You can watch Teddy Atlas' take on Volkanovski vs. Holloway below:

Alexander Volkanovski made Max Holloway "give up" his height advantage

One thing that the fight fans knew before the fight was that 'Blessed' would take advantage of his height in the match. However, Volkanovski defied all the odds and displayed his strategy during the fight.

Volkanovski's fighting prowess put Holloway in the backseat. Despite making a few advances on the Australian, Holloway's efforts went in vain due to Volkanovski's deadly checks during the fight.

The UFC featherweight champion landed 204 strikes to Holloway's 161. Holloway attempted three takedowns during the fight, but Volkanovski stopped him in his tracks, resulting in his unanimous decision victory.

