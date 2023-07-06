Alexander Volkanovski resorting to new MMA form for Yair Rodriguez, says Mexican's 'unpredictability' will backfire

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently discussed his upcoming fight against interim champion Yair Rodriguez and revealed that he could potentially use a new martial art form to beat the Mexican.

The Australian is booked to face 'El Pantera' in a title unification bout at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend. 'The Great' is currently on a 10-fight unbeaten streak as a featherweight and is widely considered among the UFC's most dominant featherweight champions ever.

While Alexander Volkanovski is undoubtedly a dominant champion in his weight class, he isn't underestimating Yair Rodriguez by any means. In a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia, the 34-year-old Australian claimed that he is planning to surprise his Mexican challenger by using Taekwondo:

"Taekwondo Volk is going to be in full force at International Fight Week."

Volkanovski also admitted that while Rodriguez's unpredictable striking poses a unique challenge, he sees himself securing an early finish on fight night. He further stated:

"He's so dangerous because of how unpredictable he is... That unpredictable and crazy style makes him dangerous, but it's also why there's things that I can capitalize on... I think I can finish this one early... I feel I'm too powerful and too strong. I can see myself finishing him anywhere. Grappling, wrestling, ground and pound, striking. Anywhere."

Michael Bisping on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping broke down the Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight while sharing his predictions. 'The Count' confidently backed the Australian to secure his fifth successful title defense and predicted a finish for Volkanovski.

The Englishman also recalled the featherweight champion's incredible performances against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No.2-ranked featherweight contender Max Holloway and said:

"I just think the movement’s too much... I think the footwork and the speed, the combinations, the boxing, the wrestling, the takedown defense, you put it all together, I don’t see how Yair can win this fight."

'The Count' further analyzed Volkanovski's game and shared his final prediction, stating:

“I think it will be competitive for a while until [Volkanovski] starts to find the rhythm... And starts to bust him up... I’m just going to throw it out there, I’ll say TKO, round five for Volkanovski.”

Watch the full video below:

