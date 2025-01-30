Alexander Volkanovski’s coach teases upcoming title fight but suggests Ilia Topuria may not be the opponent

Alexander Volkanovski recently hinted that he would return to action in the coming months. His longtime coach Joe Lopez has now echoed the same sentiment. However, Lopez remained cryptic about a potential opponent for 'The Great,' a surprise given the expectation that Volkanovski would face Ilia Topuria.

'El Matador' defeated the Australian to become the new featherweight champion at UFC 298. Topuria then cemented himself in the division's history books forever by handing Max Holloway the first KO loss of his career when they met at UFC 308.

Following Topuria's win over 'Blessed,' he shared a face-off with Volkanovski in the octagon, which appeared to all but confirm their title rematch. But Dan Hooker's revelation that the featherweight champion turned down an April fight date was swiftly followed by reports that 'The Great' may face Diego Lopes for an interim title.

Volkanovski's longtime coach was recently interviewed by Submission Radio and asked for an update on the former champion's next fight. Lopez said:

"I don't know if anything's been locked in yet... At this stage they've told us to be ready for Miami but they haven't given us an opponent. We're just waiting."

He added:

"We'd really like to get that one back... Nothing's been said and nothing's been signed. I can't say. It is the fight that we really want back... I think it'll be for the belt anyway, they told us it's a belt fight. So whether it's [Topuria] or whether it's somebody else, I don't know."

Catch Joe Lopez discussing Alexander Volkanovski below (11:30):

Alexander Volkanovski says Israel Adesanya looks as good as ever ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya will be looking to break the two-fight losing streak he finds himself on when he faces Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1.

It will be the former middleweight champion's first non-title fight since 2019, and a superb showing against one of the most promising contenders in the division could see Adesanya secure another title shot.

His teammate and friend, Alexander Volkanovski joined 'The Last Stylebender' for the final leg of his training camp. Upon reflection, 'The Great' could not have higher praise for his training partner.

Volkanovski was interviewed by Sky Sports NZ, where he said:

"He was taking it easy. When it was my attack, I didn't even get close to him. That's a pretty good sign, I guess. I was like, 'Let me at least get a leg kick or something in!' Yeah, he's looking good."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (13:15):

