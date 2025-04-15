Alexander Volkanovski's coach details one reason why Movsar Evloev would struggle against 'The Great' in potential fight 

Movsar Evloev is regarded as one of the most promising fighters in the UFC featherweight division. Recently, Joe Lopez, Alexander Volkanovski's coach, discussed a potential matchup of his pupil against the Russian fighter.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Submission Radio, Lopez initially acknowledged Evloev's exceptional wrestling prowess but later highlighted a key reason why he believes the Russian fighter would have difficulty competing against Volkanovski in a potential fight.

"I think he [Movsar Evloev] is a good wrestler, but he’s not a – what would you call him? He’s good at getting people down, but he doesn’t really do much with it once he gets them down. And that’s what I guess makes him boring…"

Ad

Trending

Lopez added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So he just hangs on to them, and I don’t think he’s going to be able to hang onto Volk. Volk is just so strong, and his scrambling skills and his jiu-jitsu and wrestling are another level. Volk just picks things up."

Check out Joe Lopez's comments below (16:02):

Ad

Since his UFC debut in 2019, Evloev has maintained an undefeated record in the promotion. During his nine-fight winning streak, the Russian has defeated several notable fighters, including Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes.

Movsar Evloev makes his case for the UFC featherweight championship

In the UFC 314 main event, Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed his UFC featherweight title by defeating Diego Lopes via unanimous decision.

Ad

In the aftermath of the fight, No. 4-ranked UFC featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev quickly made his case for the next title shot. Evloev posted on X:

"I beat Diego Lopes, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Dan Ige. No one has a better resume than me in 145lbs except for the Champion. I have the longest winning streak in the Featherweight Division. Me vs @alexvolkanovski end of June IFW"

Ad

Check out Evloev's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.