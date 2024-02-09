Alexander Volkanovski's intriguing record in featherweight division explains why age difference is unlikely to play factor in Ilia Topuria title fight

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line for the sixth time against rising contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. The two will headline the pay-per-view on Feb. 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in California, United States.

Volkanovski has successfully defended his championship five times since winning it against Max Holloway in 2019. The 35-year-old outnumbers his No.3 ranked opponent by eight years as Topuria is only 27 years of age. The age disparity has sparked discussions about a disadvantage to the champ, but he dispelled it with a hilarious promotional skit with Sportsbet.

The skit featured him doing stereotypical senior citizen acts and taking a dig at the speculation.

However, MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter posted on X that Volkanovski was an outlier when it came to facing younger fighters in championship fights.

In the featherweight division, 15 out of 21 title fights have been won by the younger fighter. The remaining six championship bouts have gone the older fighter's way, with five of those bouts credited to Volkanovski.

"Fun fact: The younger fighter is 15-6 in featherweight (interim or undisputed) championship bouts in UFC history. However, five of the six instances where the older fighter won, the older fighter was @alexvolkanovski."

Volkanovski was the younger fighter only once in his title defense against Jung Chan-sung, also known as 'The Korean Zombie', at UFC 273 in 2022.

Alexander Volkanovski responds to Ilia Topuria's rose-themed promo

Spanish challenger Ilia Topuria filmed a rose-themed promo for his first title shot in the UFC.

He was shown snipping off the leaves of a rose stalk before plucking its petals and feeling out the thorns. Topuria then stored the rose in a box labeled '15', which denoted his 15th professional bout.

Alexander Volkanovski hit right back with a promo from his own garden backyard. He showed off a wide variety of homegrown plants and stated that a rose smelled like victory to him.

"I don't know what his deal is with the roses thing. I grow my own. Got basil, grow orchids. Missus loves the orchids. [I] grow some tomatoes, you name it. I'll tell you what, [proceeds to smell a rose] smells like victory."

