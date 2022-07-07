Yair Rodriguez "will be next" in line for Alexander Volkanovski if he gets past Brian Ortega, claims Josh Thomson

Alexander Volkanovski is now in a position that UFC champions only dream of. His dominance over the featherweight division has caused people to wonder who or what could be next for him. If Max Holloway in his prime couldn't get the win in three attempts, then who else really is there for the champion?

According to Josh Thomson, Yair Rodriguez is that guy. He is set to fight Brian Ortega on July 16. If Rodriguez can get the victory, Thomson believes he will fight for the featherweight strap next. While fighters like Josh Emmett and Arnold Allen are definite contenders, it seems as though a win over Ortega could see Rodriguez cut the line. On an episode of the Weighing In podcast with Jon McCarthy, Thomson said:

"He's got a good argument [referring to Emmett's title-shot hopes]. But if Yair Rodriguez wins against Brian Ortega, he will be next."

Watch the full clip here:

Rodriguez's full potential is still a mystery, as injuries have seemingly plagued his career so far. The highlight reel elbow knockout of 'The Korean Zombie' will forever be etched in the memory of MMA fans, and rightly so. But it isn't clear what chance 'El Pantera' will have against 'The Great'.

Given the demolition of his last three opponents, it would be difficult for Rodriguez to defeat Alexander Volkanovski. However, the complexity of Rodriguez's stand-up game means that he will be in with a puncher's chance until the dying seconds.

Alexander Volkanovski approached by Henry Cejudo backstage post-fight

After his masterclass over Max Holloway at UFC 276, Alexander Volkanovski was approached in the media area by former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. The two exchanged words, but things seemed to be good natured. Cejudo, always hinting at a return to the octagon, was impressed by the champion's performance.

Most of what 'CCC' said was inaudible, but at one point he said to the featherweight champion:

"Well let's be real, I need some challenges. So let's see what we can do."

Watch the video below:

A potential matchup between Cejudo and Volkanovski could be on the horizon. However, with 'The Great' talking about possibly moving up to lightweight, there seems to be a lot of moving parts. What is clear, though, is that Volkanovski deserves to do what he wants.

