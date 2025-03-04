Alexander Volkanovski's training photos feat. Craig Jones ahead of UFC 314 draws excited fan reactions: "Will go his full career without been subbed"

Alexander Volkanovski has shared new training photos with world-class submission grappler Craig Jones as he prepares for his featherweight title fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in April.

Ad

Jones, a highly regarded Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, has been a key figure in Volkanovski’s training camp since 2021. He was instrumental in helping ‘The Great’ prepare for his title defense against Brian Ortega. Since then, the two-time ADCC winner has continued to be crucial to Volkanovski's corner.

Volkanovski shared images from his intense training session with Jones on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One supporter commented:

“I’m fully convinced volk will go his full career without been subbed”

Another fan shared:

“Just locked my tickets. Taking my son for his birthday. His birthday wish is you get that belt back. Let’s goooo 💪”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's latest post. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexvolkanovski via Instagram]

Alexander Volkanovski sends a warning to Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski has a message for Diego Lopes ahead of their featherweight title fight at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12. With Ilia Topuria vacating the belt to move up to lightweight, Volkanovski now has a chance to reclaim his title.

Ad

Following the fight announcement, Volkanovski made it clear that Lopes will face his most difficult challenge yet. Volkanovski is determined to rebound from his loss to Topuria at UFC 298.

Sending a message to his upcoming opponent, 'The Great' said:

"I'm still feeling great, and with the one-percenters as well, you may be seeing the best Volk you've ever seen... I'm only going to get better from here. That's a scary thing, especially for Lopes. Lopes is in for a very, very, very hard fight. He's a gamer, he's a great dude. I've got a lot of respect for him. Very nice fella, I'm sure he's expecting to go out there and win the belt. But sorry mate, that ain't happening."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's message below (5:47):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.