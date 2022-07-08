Alexander Volkanovski shares close-up X-ray of broken thumb, reveals timeline for return post-surgery 

Alexander Volkanovski has apparently sustained damage during his UFC 276 title fight.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion announced on social media that he is set to undergo surgery to repair a broken thumb he suffered during his trilogy match against rival Max Holloway last Saturday. Volkanovski's post came with the caption:

"Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don’t stop us! Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support."

'The Great' revealed that he broke his thumb during the second round of the fight. Nonetheless, the Aussie continued to dominate althroughout, winning the decision 50-45 on all of the judges' scorecards.

According to Volkanovski, the recovery process will keep him out of action for at least 12 weeks. That means the soonest he'll be able to return is towards the end of 2022.

When he does return, Volkanovski has several viable options. The Australian previously stated his desire to move up to the lightweight division to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. Alternatively, 'The Great' could continue defending his 145-pound belt against either Josh Emmett or the winner of Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega.

Alexander Volkanovski demands title fight in Australia

As a UFC champion, Alexander Volkanovski believes he has earned the right to call his shots and make demands. One of them is the opportunity to defend his title in his home country of Australia.

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Volkanovski said:

"I’m sick of getting booed, man. I’m a nice f***ing guy and I’m getting booed every time I fight in other people’s countries. Everyone’s getting nice home crowd advantages when I’m the champion. This trilogy, I didn’t get to fight on my home turf at all. It was neutral ground and two on his turf. Let me f***ing defend my belt back home, and we’re making it happen."

Volkanovski is now on a 22-fight winning streak with wins in four straight title defenses. He also recently became the fourth fighter in UFC history to win his first 12 fights in the promotion, joining all-time greats Anderson Silva, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

