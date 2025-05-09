Alexander Volkanovski shares honest prediction for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot at UFC 315

Alexander Volkanovski has recently made his predictions for the co-main event bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. With Shevchenko's extensive experience, the UFC featherweight champion has picked her to emerge victorious.

'Bullet' is coming off a championship win against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306. Her next opponent is on a seven-fight winning streak and has beaten big names like Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield. But even with that, Volkanovski has shown his faith in Shevchenko to hold on to her flyweight title.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The Great' said:

"Look I know Valentina Shevchenko, there's going to be a bias. Everyone knows that I have a bias all the time with people I know. But look she's a great, she's one of the best ever to do it. So, you can't go against Valentina Shevchenko up against a tough opponent. But I'm gonna have to go Valentina Shevchenko."

He added:

"You've seen how well-rounded she can be. She can take it to the ground and win there. She can win and outpoint you on the outside. She can even get headkick knockouts as we've seen."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (18:00):

Alexander Volkanovski previews Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena clash

The headliner fight at UFC 315 is going to be a welterweight title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. In the aforementioned video, Alexander Volkanovski also provided an analysis of this fight.

'The Great' emphasized the skills of his fellow countryman, Della Maddalena, and suggested that the challenger's talent could present some trouble to the welterweight champ this weekend:

"Jack Della Maddalena, great boxing, and he's great with the scrambles and, you know, Belal's going to try and take him down. He's going to want to grab a hold of him. He might get a takedown, but, I mean, Jack's ability to scramble back to his feet is pretty good."

He added:

"He [Jack Della Maddalena] is very good at body mechanics and that awareness. Like it's not like he knows all these flashy moves, he just understands mechanics and will just even if he's in a position he's never been before, he can... find his own way." [27:57]

