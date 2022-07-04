Alexander Volkanovski shows class in reaction to Max Holloway hailing him as #1 P4P fighter

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway seem to have buried the hatchet following their recently concluded featherweight title fight at UFC 276. Volkanovski and Hollway settled their rivalry in a much-anticipated trilogy fight on July 2, where the Australian delivered a dominant performance to pick up a lopsided unanimous decision win.

With the win, Volkanovski sealed the trilogy by winning all three fights. Despite being disappointed about losing the fight, the Hawaiian displayed great sportsmanship by congratulating Volkanovski on the victory.

'Blessed' hailed the Australian as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now and also wished him luck on his quest to become a two-division champion by fighting for the lightweight title next.

"I'm still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this. Just playing. Congrats to my brother @alexvolkanovski. Go get that 55 strap. You earned the shot. You're #1 P4P right now," Holloway wrote on Twitter.

Alexander Volkanovski was quick to acknowledge Holloway's tweet and hailed the former champ as an "absolute legend."

Reigning and former champions set their sights on Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight strap

While Volkanovski wants to move up to the lightweight division to achieve champ-champ status, Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, the reigning and former bantamweight champs, respectively, want to fight the Australian at 145lbs. Following Volkanovski's fight with Holloway, Sterling said he believes he'd "take him down easily" and subsequently submit 'The Great' in a potential clash.

"My honest opinion…I think I’d take Volkanovski down pretty easily and submit him. #UFC276," Sterling wrote on Twitter.

Cejudo and Volkanovski were involved in a backstage interaction in the immediate aftermath of UFC 276, and 'Triple C' let the featherweight champ know that he intends to fight him down the line. Cejudo, a former two-division champion in the UFC, wants to conquer a third title by fighting Volkanovski for the title.

Although Cejudo wants to fight the Australian, he didn't show any animosity towards him when the pair met. Instead, Cejudo congratulated him on a masterful performance and told him that he's got nothing but respect for 'The Great'.

