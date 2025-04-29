Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev in Russia? Shocking possibility gains steam

Important Russian political figure Kirill Dimitriev has recently hinted at a potential fight between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated contender Movsar Evloev in Russia.

Dimitriev is the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which was one of the main sponsors of previous UFC events held in Russia. He is also a key figure in the ongoing political and economic talks between Russia and USA.

Dimitriev stated on his Telegram channel that he is hopeful of the UFC making a return to Russia for future events, and has targeted a potential fight between Volkanovski and Evloev.

"I am confident that UFC Russia tournaments, held with the participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will once again become one of the best in the world."

He added:

"At the tournament, I would like to see a fight between Movsar Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski. Perhaps, as a result of this match, for the first time in history, Russia will have three championship belts in the UFC."

Volkanovski has recently recaptured his featherweight title after defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision at UFC 314. In light of this, Evloev is one of the clear-cut challengers to his featherweight throne. He is undefeated in the UFC and boasts an impressive professional MMA record of 19-0-0.

After Russia's conflict with Ukraine has concluded, the UFC could consider booking a fight between 'The Great' and Evloev in Russia.

Movsar Evloev calls out Alexander Volkanovski for featherweight title showdown

Soon after Alexander Volkanovski's impressive victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, Movsar Evloev shared a post on X, where he congratulated the Aussie for his exceptional performance and called him out for a fight.

"Congratulations on an excellent performance, you're a true champion! Now let's see what your word is worth!"

Evloev's comments were in response to Volkanovski previously stating that he would call him out for a fight after he wins back his featherweight belt against Lopes.

"I'm telling you that I'm going to go there and I'm winning the belt, and I'll call [Evloev] out, so he could probably just wait if he wants. I'm winning the title and I'll fight him three months later."

