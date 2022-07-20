"I'm here to rip his damn head off" - Henry Cejudo likes his chances of securing a title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has cleaned out the featherweight division

Alexander Volkanovski is the latest subject of a Henry Cejudo callout. Cejudo can often be found on UFC fight nights calling out various fighters and offering up the challenge of fighting him. He usually operates within the Twitter-sphere, but he confronted Volkanovski face-to-face after 'The Great's' victory over Max Holloway.

Cejudo seems interested in a fight against Volkanovski. He spoke about the possible matchup on the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show. Cejudo is eagerly waiting to become the first champion in three different weight divisions in UFC history. Cejudo mentions Yair Rodriguez as a possible opponent for Volkanovski too, but would no doubt prefer himself to be in the octagon come fight night.

'The Messenger' said:

"What I would really want is to have a crack at this dude, because I'm not here to shake his hand. I'm not here to freakin' play like we're friends. I'm here to rip his damn head off. I'm here to disrespect him."

Watch the full video below:

Alexander Volkanovski is the man to beat in the sport of MMA right now, and he is already widely considered to be the featherweight G.O.A.T.

The UFC can give Volkanovski free rein and let him choose what he would like to do next. Volkanovski has spoken about going for double-champ status and moving up to chase the lightweight belt. Cejudo acknowledged that it is all up to Volkanovski at the end of the day

"At the end of the day it's all about what Alexander wants."

Alexander Volkanovski is currently the hottest property in the UFC

After his latest performance against Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski has become one of the most popular names on everyone's lips. But the list of prospects for him to contend with at 145 pounds is rather short.

UFC @ufc For the third time - Volk & Max go all five rounds! #UFC276 For the third time - Volk & Max go all five rounds! #UFC276 https://t.co/W9RomeSBmo

This has led to the likes of Aljamain Sterling, the current bantamweight champion, and Henry Cejudo, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion, to call Volkanovski out.

Sterling wrote on Twitter:

"I'd be the first guy who could legit take him down and keep him there."

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



He’s the best for a reason, but my style causes problems twitter.com/valdareyou/sta… Val @ValDareYou @funkmasterMMA seeing this fight again I'm more interested in a Volk-Aljo matchup at 145 than seeing Pillashaw in a title fight @funkmasterMMA seeing this fight again I'm more interested in a Volk-Aljo matchup at 145 than seeing Pillashaw in a title fight All respect to Volk, but fighting him would be an interesting style clash. I’d be the first guy who could legit take him down and keep him there. I would trade with the bloke, he’s a heavy hitter and I know this.He’s the best for a reason, but my style causes problems All respect to Volk, but fighting him would be an interesting style clash. I’d be the first guy who could legit take him down and keep him there. I would trade with the bloke, he’s a heavy hitter and I know this.He’s the best for a reason, but my style causes problems 💯 twitter.com/valdareyou/sta…

An interesting callout from Sterling, who has only defended his belt a single time thus far. It will be even more interesting to see what Volkanovski decides to do, and which direction he decides to take his career in.

A possible match-up against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev awaits. But can either of Sterling or Cejudo pique Volkanovski's?

