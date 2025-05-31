Alexander Volkov defends UFC’s decision to keep Jon Jones champion: "Generates a lot of money for the organization"

Alexander Volkov explained why the UFC shouldn't strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight world title.
Earlier this month, a fan-made petition was created arguing that Jones should be removed from the UFC heavyweight throne for prolonging a fight agreement against interim champion Tom Aspinall.
The petition generated over 100,000 signatures, leading to Jones becoming aware of the movement and joking about the situation on social media.
During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the No.3-ranked heavyweight contender Volkov was asked if Jones should be stripped of his title. He responded by saying:
'Well, if we consider this a pure sport, probably yes, but the UFC is a show business first of all. Jon Jones generates a lot of money for the organization. From a financial standpoint, he's good for business. Even with his current status, he brings attention. Therefore, in terms of show business, he's done, and is still doing much more for the UFC than any of us."
Volkov continued:
"Therefore, his value as a champion should be calculated not just in terms of the sport but also in terms of his media presence. So, if the UFC keeps him [as champion], that means it's good business for them. It's not us who makes decisions. It's up to the bosses of our organization, and if they think this way, than it makes sense for them financially."
Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below:
Alexander Volkov turns down offer to fight Jailton Almeida
Alexander Volkov was rumored to fight against the No.6-ranked Jailton Almeida. The matchup offered the contenders an opportunity to remain active while the undisputed champion situation plays out between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
Volkov wasn't interested in the fight against Almeida, which he explained in a video posted on social media:
"There was a fight announced about my fight with Almeida, which it wasn't officially announced, but there were rumors that the fight was in the works... I don't plan to fight Almeida in July yet. Why? Because I don't see any point in fighting the sixth-ranked fighter. Whoever sees the point, tell me why. It's only a fight for the sake of a fight. Let's wait for a more interesting offer."
Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below:
Alexander Volkov last fought in December 2024, controversially suffering a split decision loss against Ciryl Gane, ending his four-fight winning streak.
Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida is coming off a first-round TKO win against Serghei Spivac, extending his UFC record to 8-1.