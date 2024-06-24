Alexander Volkov explains why he brought "special stylist" to his corner for Sergei Pavlovich fight: "He really did a great job"

Alexander Volkov recently opened up about his impressive win over Sergei Pavlovich and explained why he had a special styling coach in his corner. The 35-year-old extended his winning streak to four and inserted himself in the heavyweight title picture.

The Russian heavyweight had fans in splits this past Saturday as fans took notice of his cornerman combing his hair between rounds. It appeared to work as Volkov went on to earn a unanimous decision win.

During his post-fight press conference, 'Drago' noted that he had competed with a longer hairstyle this past weekend, which was different for him as he typically has shorter hair when he fights. Volkov complimented his coach for doing a great job as his longer hair didn't hinder his fighting ability and mentioned that he earned his pay. He said:

"Because of this long hair I was forced to bring with me on the team a special stylist, let's say a styling coach. He made sure to work hard for his money and I think he really did a great job because nothing was covering my eyes and I was able to work without any trouble." [H/T MMA Fighting]

Check out the clip of Alexander Volkov getting his hair combed between rounds below:

Alexander Volkov discusses post-fight interaction with Sergei Pavlovich

Alexander Volkov recently discussed his post-fight interaction with Sergei Pavlovich, which appeared to signify animosity between them.

Following their UFC Saudi Arabia bout, 'Drago' approached Pavlovich and attempted to shake hands but was shoved instead. During the aforementioned post-fight press conference, Volkov mentioned that he was surprised by the reaction and noted that it's a one-sided beef. He said:

"This is the first time really that I actually heard [Sergei Pavlovich] maliciously use curse words in my direction...So if he's got a problem, then I think it's probably on his side because I let the situation go and if he's got a problem, then he should be the one initiating the solution." [H/T MMA Fighting]

Check out the post-fight interaction between Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich below:

