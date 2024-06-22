UFC Saudi Arabia: Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich: Live round-by-round updates

Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich plan to secure another finish when they meet in the UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event.

Volkov has fought in the UFC fifteen times, establishing an 11-4 promotional record. The number five-ranked heavyweight is riding a three-fight win streak after taking out Jairzinho Rozenstruik (first-round knockout), Alexandr Romanov (first-round knockout), and Tai Tuivasa (second-round submission).

Pavlovich lost his UFC debut due to a first-round TKO against Alistair Overeem in November 2018. The number three-ranked heavyweight bounced back with six consecutive first-round KO/TKOs, leading to an interim title fight against Tom Aspinall. Pavlovich came up short at UFC 295 and now looks to take out Volkov.

Trending

Heading into UFC Saudi Arabia, Pavlovich is the betting favorite (-215) against Volkov (+175) (Bovada). Follow along with Sportskeeda for round-by-round updates of the heavyweight co-main event.

Watch Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich face off before UFC Saudi Arabia below:

UFC Saudi Arabia: Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Round 1:

Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich is underway. Volkov comes out throwing a few leg kicks as the ranked heavyweights feel each other out. Pavlovich is taking his time before closing the distance against his lengthy opponent.

Pavlovich lands a clean jab and follows with a left hook. Pavlovich is starting to move forward and slowly close the gap between him and Volkov. Volkov is committing to the leg kicks early. Pavlovich has been more patient than most of his past Octagon appearances.

Volkov is controlling the distance with his kicks. Pavlovich temporarily capitalized with short-distance punches. Volkov is finding more success thus far, but Pavlovich's power is showing in the punches he's thrown. Pavlovich is bleeding due to Volkov's sharp straight punches. They exchange hooks to end the round.

Round 2:

Pavlovich opens the round with slightly more volume. This fight is showing similarities to Volkov vs Lewis, as Volkov is controlling the distance with his long reach, while Pavlovich's power could change things at any moment. Pavlovich needs to switch things up because Volkov is slowly breaking him down.

Pavlovich lands a clean right hand and Volkov returns to push him back temporarily. Pavlovich is starting to get more aggressive with his forward pressure. Volkov's varying kicks have been the difference-maker thus far.

Volkov landed a left hand down the middle and slightly stunned Pavlovich. Volkov is fighting from a distance and Pavlovich hasn't been able to find much success as round two comes to a close. Volkov is up two rounds on the scorecards.

Round 3:

Pavlovich needs a finish in the third round. Volkov continues to find success with his front kick to the stomach. Pavlovich tries to find the target with an overhand right, but Volkov easily moves out of the way. Pavlovich temporarily closed the distance and landed a powerful hook. Pavlovic is starting to let his hands go.

Pavlovich was gaining confidence before Volkov almost became reckless. Pavlovich is looking good in this final frame, but he still needs a knockout. Volkov has showcased his patience and fundamental defense to frustrate his opponent.

Volkov brutalized Pavlovich with another punch down the middle after the latter attempted to close the distance. One minute left and Volkov has showcased an impressive performance thus far. Pavlovich pushes Volkov against the fence. Pavlovich lets go thirty seconds left.

The UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event is going to the scorecards.

Official Result: Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27 x2 and 29-28).

Watch Pavlovich shove Volkov once the UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event concluded below:

Expand Tweet