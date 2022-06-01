Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Alexander Volkov and Jarizinho Rozenstruik are scheduled to fight on June 4 in the main event of UFC Vegas 55.

Volkov stands at a staggering 201cm tall, giving the Russian a height advantage over the 188cm tall Surinamese star.

On the scale, however, it is Rozenstruik who will likely have the advantage, last weighing-in at 257 pounds compared to Volkov's 253 pounds.

Given his height, it's unsurprising that the Russian will have a sizeable reach advantage when the two square-off. Volkov's spans 203cm, while Rozenstruik has a reach of 198cm. This will likely play a role in their upcoming bout.

The tall Russian has an 8-4 record in the UFC, which isn't as impressive as his overall MMA record of 34-10. However, Volkov's opponent doesn't have a flawless record in the UFC either, currently sitting on a 7-3 slate in the organization.

Both fighters have suffered losses to Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes during their UFC careers.

This is the main event of what looks to be an impressive UFC Fight Night, with names such as Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Felice Herrig, Poliana Botelho and Dan Ige also on the card.

Tom Aspinall reflects on his win over Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov lost to Tom Aspinall in his last UFC outing and the British MMA fighter has spoken about this win.

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, Tom Aspinall pointed out the obvious advantages the Russian had in their bout:

"I mean, let’s be honest. It was a mismatch in his favor. And I was completely aware of that. Like, if you brought someone who’s never seen the sport before to watch that fight, you say, ‘Right, who’s this guy (Volkov)? He’s a former Bellator champion. He’s a 45-fight veteran. He’s got double the amount of knockouts as that other guy has got fights. He’s six-foot-nine. He’s fought multiple main events.' Like, the list just goes on and on and on. He’s fought all kinds of champions."

Volkov was submitted by Aspinall in the very first round via armbar, which boosted the status of the British fighter immensely. To make matters worse for the Russian, the bout took place in front of a home crowd for Aspinall in London.

The 33-year-old had a height, weight and reach advantage over Aspinall, but none of these attributes could lead him to victory.

The Liverpool-based fighter is scheduled to face one of Alexander Volkov's former foes Curtis Blaydes in July at yet another London-held UFC Fight Night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far