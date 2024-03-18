Alexandre Pantoja discloses why he agreed to fight No.10-ranked Steve Erceg for UFC 301 - "Pretty much what I asked for"

Alexandre Pantoja will look to defend his flyweight title for the second time when he faces Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301, which will take place on May 4th in his home nation of Brazil. 'The Cannibal' recently revealed what led to the No.10-ranked flyweight getting a title opportunity that many have labeled as unwarranted.

Speaking on UFC Brazil's official Instagram, the flyweight champion stated in Portuguese:

"It's funny, because that's pretty much what I asked for. I was joking that I wanted a somewhat unknown opponent and this guy comes to me, who is tough. I even said, ‘I hope this guy moves up a category, because he’s huge’. Then he falls for me, but I say that jokingly. He's a very tough opponent."

Pantoja continued:

"I believe that, at this moment, he is more difficult than [Brandon] Royval, than [Brandon] Moreno, because he is a guy who comes from behind, with nothing to lose, he is number ten in the rankings, he comes fresh into the category. The only thing against it is that I think I have more fighting experience. I believe this will be used by me in the octagon."

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments on facing Steve Erceg below:

Pantoja had previously expressed that he intended to defend his title at UFC 301 due to his desire to fight in front of his home fans. While many expected Brandon Royval, or even Muhammad Mokaev, to be named as his opponents, he will face Erceg in a bout that has received plenty of backlash from the mixed martial arts community.

Muhammad Mokaev criticizes Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg will challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title despite having just three fights in the UFC and finishing just one of his opponents. Muhammad Mokaev, who is also undefeated in the promotion and has finished four of his six opponents, took to X to criticize the decision, stating:

"Tf UFC just done? I have second active winning streak in MMA flyweight history! InshaAllah I will take this belt soon!"

He later added:

"never picked opponents , never pulled out from the fights even tho when I wasn’t healthy Never missed weight I will be champion ! You motivated me a lot @Mickmaynard2 thank u"

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's tweets on Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mokaev has shifted his attention from a title opportunity to a No.1 contender's match against Brandon Royval.