Alexandre Pantoja gives six-word reaction to Henry Cejudo sharing update on his second UFC retirement with Donald Trump

Alexandre Pantoja has expressed his thoughts on Henry Cejudo's interaction with Donald Trump about his retirement from the sport. Pantoja voiced his admiration for Cejudo's MMA career.

Cejudo recently attended the NCAA Men’s Division I Wrestling Championship this past weekend at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. During the event, he met Trump and the POTUS asked about Cejudo's health after his injury at UFC Seattle. 'Triple C' shared their conversation on his Instagram, responding to Trump's inquiry by saying:

''I’m doing good Mr. President.''

Trump then asked about Cejudo's future plans, to which the former champion replied by hinting at his retirement, saying:

''I’ve got one more and I’m calling it.''

Check out their interaction below:

Cejudo's retirement plans sparked a reaction from Pantoja, who took to the comments section and lauded the Olympic gold medalist, writing:

''You are history in the making!''

Screenshot of Alexandre Pantoja's comment under Henry Cejudo's Instagram post

After conquering the flyweight division, Cejudo moved up to bantamweight and faced Marlon Moraes for the then-vacant title at UFC 238. He knocked out Moraes in the third round and became a two-division champion. The 38-year-old then shocked everyone by hanging up his gloves after a successful title defense against former champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020.

Three years later, Cejudo returned to UFC and has been on a losing streak ever since. He failed to reclaim his title after suffering a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, which was followed by a unanimous decision loss against reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298.

In his recent octagon outing at UFC Seattle last month, Cejudo faced Song Yadong hoping to get back into title contention. However, he suffered from an accidental eye poke in the third round, which left him unable to continue. As a result, Yadong was declared the winner by technical decision.

Demetrious Johnson wants Henry Cejudo to retire

Henry Cejudo's controversial loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle has prompted reactions from many, including his former opponent Demetrious Johnson, who posted his reaction on his YouTube channel.

Johnson feels that since Cejudo has accomplished everything inside the octagon, he should retire. He said:

''Would I like to see Henry Cejudo retire? Yeah, I think so. He’s beaten me, (become) flyweight champion, defended the flyweight belt, bantamweight champion, defended the bantamweight belt...I would like to see him retire...There’s no reason to fight and keep risking his health.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Demetrious Johnson's full comments below:

