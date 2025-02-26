Henry Cejudo shares dismal update on eye poke injury, talks cost of losing to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle: "That just cost me $150,000 right there"

Henry Cejudo's loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle marked one of the most polarizing moments of his MMA career. He has now revealed the repercussions he is facing for the defeat.

After a competitive fight, Cejudo was poked in the eye in round three. While many felt that Cejudo was exaggerating the severity of the eye poke in a bid to get either a point taken away from Song or a no-contest, his eye started bleeding.

Now, on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Triple C' shared the consequences from both the eye poke and loss to Kamaru Usman.

"I'm still seeing double. Even as I'm watching the fight right now on the screen, my eye is still not good. Luckily, I saw the ophthalmologist today and this is what she said, 'If that pinky would have hit you in the pupil, you would be blind.' I have a dent in my eye. It got freaking ruptured. It's damaged, man."

However, it isn't just the injury to his eye that Cejudo is dealing with. He also revealed the financial drawback from the technical decision loss.

"That just cost me $150,000 right there. I've got kids. That is the prize money for me. It's not just a f*cking win. That's the same reason why I decided to go back, because when you can't, you can't. I apologize to everybody who I've ever doubted. It's not until it happens to you where you're just like, 'F*ck, dude.' Maybe it was time for me to eat some humble pie here."

Check out Henry Cejudo's thoughts on losing to Song Yadong (9:44 and 11:55):

Now, Cejudo has demanded a rematch with Song. Unfortunately for him, UFC CEO Dana White is less than interested in rebooking the bout.

Henry Cejudo is on a three-fight losing streak

At one point, Henry Cejudo was on top of the MMA world. He was the UFC bantamweight champion, the former flyweight titleholder, and had just beaten three of the greatest fighters of all time in Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson. Unfortunately, things are now vastly different.

Cejudo retired abruptly after TKO'ing Cruz. Upon his return three years later, he faced Aljamain Sterling in a losing effort at UFC 288. Thereafter, he lost again at UFC 298, this time to Merab Dvalishvili. The horror run subsequently worsened to a three-fight losing streak, with 'Triple C' recently losing to Song Yadong via technical decision.

