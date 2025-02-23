Following controversial end to UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo urges Dana White to "reconsider" his stance: "We have unfinished business"

Henry Cejudo has just taken to Instagram with a video regarding his UFC Seattle loss to Song Yadong. Moreover, the caption included a call for UFC CEO Dana White to walk back on his dismissal of a rematch between him and the Chinese power-puncher.

In the clip itself, Cejudo argued for harsher penalties in response to fouls like eye pokes, which rendered him unable to continue. He implored both the referees and the UFC to implement replays, which he feels would facilitate decisions like point deductions.

"Thank you to all of my fans and all of my haters. Well that's not how I wanted the night to end for the fans, for Song, and definitely not for myself. We need to run this fight back ASAP!!! @danawhite I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior... but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree. Run. it. Back."

Check out Henry Cejudo calling for a Song Yadong rematch:

The manner in which the fight ended was deflating for all in attendance, including Cejudo and Song. After a competitive first three rounds, an errant eye poke from Song caused the former double champion to wince in pain. This led to a pause in the action, with referee Jason Herzog allowing him all the recovery time needed.

Cejudo used all five minutes alloted to his recovery time, and urged Herzog to take a point from Song. In the end, Cejudo's increasinig complaints about not being able to see caused the fight to be waved off and since the complaints were made after round three and not during with the cage-side doctor, it was not a no-contest.

Cejudo lost via technical decision and it led to disappointing end to a card that, at one point, seemed destined for all-time great status.

Henry Cejudo is now on a three-fight losing streak

Ahead of UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo had outlined his path back to title contention and, more specifically, a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili. At 38 years old, this would have been his last push to reclaim bantamweight gold. Unfortunately, his title campaign failed before it could ever truly start.

His loss to Song Yadong now marks his third consecutive loss, as he previously suffered a loss to Dvalishvili in lopsided fashion. Before that, he failed to recapture the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling in a split-decision loss.

