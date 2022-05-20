Ali Abdelaziz believes Islam Makhachev will make Charles Oliveira "look like an amateur"

Ali Abdelaziz has suggested that Islam Makhachev will make Charles Oliveira look like an amateur in a potential UFC lightweight title matchup. Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Abdelaziz addressed the possibility that one of his clients, Makhachev or Beneil Dariush, could face Oliveira for the title next.

Oliveira missed weight and was resultantly stripped of his UFC lightweight title prior to his incredible win over Justin Gaethje earlier this month. However, UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Oliveira will surely fight for the vacant title next against an opponent yet to be determined.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz highlighted that although he respects Oliveira, he believes the Brazilian fighter isn’t the best lightweight in the world today. Abdelaziz claimed that lightweights such as Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan, and the currently-injured Dariush could defeat Oliveira. He insinuated that Makhachev and Dariush in particular would be huge favorites to beat Oliveira.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



The UFC is currently exploring options for Makhachev. Beneil Dariush has been forced out of his main event bout against Islam Makhachev due to injury, sources told @bokamotoESPN The UFC is currently exploring options for Makhachev. Beneil Dariush has been forced out of his main event bout against Islam Makhachev due to injury, sources told @bokamotoESPN.The UFC is currently exploring options for Makhachev. https://t.co/GxEp1MlmSw

He proposed that Oliveira should face either Makhachev or Dariush for the title in Brazil later this year. Furthermore, putting forth his take regarding Makhachev or Dariush fighting Oliveira, Abdelaziz stated:

“I believe both will finish him [Oliveira]. I think Islam gonna submit him. I think Beneil can submit him too. Beneil can knock him out and submit him. I think Islam definitely can submit him and dominate him. Islam can make him look like an amateur, a hundred percent. Beneil is a little bit crazy. He like to fight. He’s more gonna get maybe wild then, catch him, put him to sleep.”

Abdelaziz added:

“He [Oliveira] is not an easy fight, in any imagination. But I think stylistically, he’ll beat everybody, except Islam and Beneil.”

Watch Ali Abdelaziz’s conversation with Danny Segura in the video below:

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev should fight Charles Oliveira next

Islam Makhachev was scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush earlier this year. Unfortunately, the fight fell apart as Dariush withdrew due to an ankle injury. In a recent edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier touched upon this and pointed out that Dariush hasn’t fully recovered yet.

DC noted that with Dariush out of action, Islam Makhachev ought to fight Oliveira for the vacant title rather than wait for him [Dariush] to return from his injury hiatus. Cormier said:

“I understand that he had one more step to cross in terms of Dariush; Beneil Dariush is hurt right now. So, I think it's fast forward Islam Makahchev to the championship and make him versus Charles Oliveira. Eleven wins in a row [Oliveira]- Ten wins in a row [Makhachev].”

Watch the full episode of the DC&RC show in the video below:

