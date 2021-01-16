Ali Abdelaziz claims Khamzat Chimaev will finish Leon Edwards inside three rounds at March 13 UFC event

Ali Abdelaziz recently took to Twitter to claim that Khamzat Chimaev will be able to finish Leon Edwards within three rounds. The fight between the two welterweights has been booked to headline the Fight Night on March 13. This is going to be UFC's third attempt at setting up this fight as the two opponents had previously pulled out due to coronavirus infections.

Khamzat Chimaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has predicted a victory over Leon 'Rocky' Edwards "inside three rounds". He retweeted a post by Robin Black, which was an analysis of Chimaev's previous performances.

Under 3 round https://t.co/Fpv9BVBeeb — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 15, 2021

"Khamzat Chimaev is an exceptional combat sports athlete. (Khamzat Chimaev) is simply the result of a lifetime of hard work. It will be a privilege to continue to analyze his work", said Robin Black in a breakdown video of Khamzat Chimaev's performances.

Will Khamzat Chimaev be able to stand up to Ali Abdelaziz's prediction?

Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev is currently ranked No. 14 in the welterweight division. It was at UFC Fight Night 172 when the undefeated fighter from Sweden made his debut in the UFC. He finished middleweight, John Phillips, via submission in round two.

'Borz' rose to prominence when he dropped down to welterweight and fought Rhys McKee just ten days after he made his UFC debut. Khamzat Chimaev came out victorious in the very first round of the fight via TKO (punches). He has bagged the Fan Choice 'Debut of the Year' award for his outstanding achievements in the cage.

Chimaev's last appearance in the octagon was at UFC Fight Night 178. He finished middleweight, Gerald Meerschaert, with the first punch he threw. This made fans take notice of Chimaev as the UFC started to promote this knockout on various social media platforms.

Khamzat Chimaev with a huge knockout! This guy is the real deal 🔥



17 seconds was all it took this time out 😳 #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/aHPkUrZEj3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 20, 2020

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev has been able to finish all his fights within two rounds till now. It is certainly possible that he will be able to continue his dominance and come out victorious within three rounds of his fight against Leon Edwards.

Worth the wait...



Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev has been rebooked for March 13, sources confirmed to @arielhelwani after an initial report by MMA Junkie. pic.twitter.com/SMO14QCYWT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2021

However, Leon Edward is going to be the highest-ranked opponent that Khamzat Chimaaev has ever faced. Will 'Rocky' be able to pull off an upset against Chimaev? Will Khamzat Chimaev maintain an undefeated record against the Brit? All the questions are going to be answered come March 13.