Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that Tony Ferguson's management team tried to get El Cucuy's most recent opponent Justin Gaethje on board in the aftermath of UFC 249.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje fought each other for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249. Ferguson was on a mighty impressive 12-fight win streak heading into the fight. However, Gaethje brought Ferguson's win streak to an end by registering a violent fifth-round TKO victory. Abdelaziz has claimed that it was following this win that Gaethje was approached by the management team of his former opponent, Tony Ferguson.

Abdelaziz is one of the most well-known managers in the world of combat sports. He manages several high-profile fighters in the UFC such as Gaethje, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, amongst many others.

Replying to UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad’s tweet asking Tony Ferguson to unblock him on Twitter, Abdelaziz revealed that Ferguson’s management team, Ballengee Group, reached out to Gaethje, attempting to sign him after he knocked Ferguson out at UFC 249.

Yes I have a question @TonyFergusonXT did you know your management team tried to reach out to Justin Gaethje after he beat your ass? You always ending up with some fucked up people but don’t worry I will slap them for you https://t.co/e6r7R0azOf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2020

Tony Ferguson must defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

Former two-division champion in the UFC, Daniel Cormier has claimed that Tony Ferguson must win against Charles Oliveira this Saturday to keep himself alive in the title conversation at the lightweight division.

On the DC & Helwani show, Daniel Cormier claimed that a slip-up against Oliveira would mean that Tony Ferguson won't be in the mix for a title shot in the near future anymore.

Both @dc_mma and @arielhelwani believe the pressure is on Tony Ferguson in what will be a "crossroads fight" against Charles Oliveira at #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/pWMyyJPs7T — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2020

"It's all or nothing for Tony right now. Tony Ferguson has proven that he has been the best of the rest. He's become the interim champion. He was on a 12 fight win streak. Scheduled to fight Khabib so many times, so if you look at his past you see that along with everyone else (top contenders) he seems to be in the mix. But you can't be in the mix if you lose to Charles Oliveira because now he starts fighting more and more young guys trying to make a breakthrough in the division. It is all or nothing for Tony this Saturday."

Tony Ferguson will take on Charles Oliveira in the co-headliner of UFC 256 this Saturday at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.