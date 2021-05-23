Ali Abdelaziz claims 'irrelevant' Conor McGregor is being used as stepping stone by UFC fighters

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz believes Dustin Poirier will once again beat Conor McGregor in their upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10. He also said that McGregor is currently irrelevant in the lightweight division.

Comparing the Irishman to a 'high-end prostitute', Abdelaziz claimed that other fighters are just using McGregor as a stepping stone to earn money and recognition. According to Abdelaziz, given McGregor's recent form, if The Notorious One loses to Poirier, his stock will fall drastically.

Just a couple of masterpieces:



"I'll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds" - UFC 257



"I predict a 1st rnd Knockout"

- UFC 229



"He will be Ko'd inside the 1st rnd"

- UFC 196



"I don't believe he makes it out of the 2nd rnd" - vs. Mayweather pic.twitter.com/bHnUWBCGLp — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Eaglesmesh) May 8, 2021

In an appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast, Abdelaziz explained why he believes the hype surrounding McGregor will soon fade away. He also reiterated the fact that McGregor has won just one fight in the last three years:

"Now we have McGregor fighting Dustin Poirier, right? They are going to fight each other and probably McGregor is going to quit again. He is a quitter, he quits. To me, he is irrelevant. He is a guy who is like a high-end prostitute. Now people want to go out on a date with him to show 'hey, I have a pretty girl,'" Abdelaziz said.

"Fighters, they fight him and they get this clout, they get the look and they get this stigma from fighting Conor McGregor but they don't understand Conor McGregor hasn't won in three years. Now, for all these guys he has just become a stepping stone. You make money when you fight Conor McGregor because he is a draw right? But going to last for?"

Conor McGregor prepares for war at UFC 264

The stakes are higher than ever for Conor McGregor as he heads into a much anticipated trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. With just one win in the lightweight division and two losses, the Irishman must beat Poirier to stay in the hunt for the title.

"We will do it again!"@DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA knew the trilogy was coming since minutes after their second fight at #UFC257.



Part 3 goes down July 10: https://t.co/jxELQYiXly pic.twitter.com/OnLA9UvezU — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 2, 2021

McGregor was knocked out when he fought Poirier back in January at UFC 257 and will be looking for retribution against Poirier at UFC 264. Conor McGregor is currently in Dubai, leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the upcoming fight.