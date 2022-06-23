"Conor McGregor is not gonna come fight for the title" - Ali Abdelaziz confident that either Islam Makhachev or Beneil Dariush will face Charles Oliveira

Ali Abdelaziz is fairly confident that one of his clients, Islam Makhachev or Beneil Dariush, will challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title next. The high-profile MMA manager believes that whichever of the two ends up fighting Oliveira will become the new UFC lightweight champion.

Abdelaziz is full of respect for Oliveira as an individual and as a fighter. Having said that, the CEO of Dominance MMA feels that both Makhachev and Dariush are superior grapplers and better-rounded fighters compared to Oliveira and that 'Do Bronx' isn't likely to get past them in potential scraps.

Abdelaziz also claimed that Conor McGregor won't be fighting for a title upon his return to the octagon despite Oliveira showing interest in fighting the Irishman. During a recent interaction with Sherdog, the Egyptian manager stated:

"It doesn't matter who's gonna fight Charles Oliveira, and I'm sorry Brazil, I love you, but Charles Oliveira is not gonna be the champion in October. He's gonna lose. I think he has not fought grapplers like Islam or Beneil, you know. Even wrestling, they are better than him, better than him in grappling, you know, but also Oliveira has become a very clever fighter too but I just don't see it he can beat any of these guys."

Abdelaziz added:

"The best [are supposed] to fight the best in the UFC, right? Conor McGregor is not gonna come fight for the title, Michael Chandler is not gonna fight the title. It's going to be Beneil or Islam."

Ali Abdelaziz compares the legacies of Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Although he refuses to rule out the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the octagon in the future, Abdelaziz believes that 'The Eagle' has nothing to prove to anyone regarding his GOAT. status in the lightweight division.

Even if Oliveira manages to beat Islam Makhachev in a fight, Abdelaziz doesn't believe that means Khabib will return to reclaim the lightweight throne.

Abdelaziz argued that since the Dagestani is 29-0 and has lost just one round in his entire career, he can't be compared to Oliveira, who's suffered multiple losses inside the cage.

"I never say no, never, but Khabib was 29-0, never lost a round, you know. Charles Oliveira almost has 10 losses on his record. What do you have to prove? Oliveira, as great as he is, he can never touch what Khabib has accomplished."

Since retiring from MMA in 2020, Khabib has always maintained that he will never fight again. The Dagestani fighter now owns a Russian MMA promotion named Eagle FC.

