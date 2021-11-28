Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman said he sees holes in Kamaru Usman's game

Ali Abdelaziz has responded to Conor McGregor's recent comments about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Abdelaziz clapped back at the Irishman for claiming that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had holes in his game.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I fancy it greatly for the treble. Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.I fancy it greatly for the treble. twitter.com/prodbytrobin/s… Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble. twitter.com/prodbytrobin/s… You’re feeling lonely today @USMAN84kg Everything you wish you can be as a man and a fighter 👋👋👋 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… You’re feeling lonely today @USMAN84kg Everything you wish you can be as a man and a fighter 👋👋👋 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

'The Notorious' recently did an AMA on Twitter where he answered questions regarding his opinion of fellow lightweight Michael Chandler and the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz.

At one point, McGregor responded to a fan's query about a potential fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. 'Mystic Mac' shared his thoughts on Usman's last fight with Colby Covington and claimed the welterweight king has many flaws in his fighting game.

"Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble," wrote Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I fancy it greatly for the treble. Trobin @prodbytrobin @TheNotoriousMMA How do you feel abt a fight with usman @TheNotoriousMMA How do you feel abt a fight with usman Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.I fancy it greatly for the treble. twitter.com/prodbytrobin/s… Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble. twitter.com/prodbytrobin/s…

Usman and Covington competed in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268. The bout went the distance and Usman earned a unanimous decision victory.

Ali Abdelaziz weighed in on how Conor McGregor would fare against the top UFC lightweights

Ali Abdelaziz recently put out a series of tweets predicting how Conor McGregor would fare against the top-ranked 155-pounders in the UFC.

Speaking about a potential showdown between McGregor and Justin Gaethje, Abdelaziz said the fight would be over inside two rounds as 'The Highlight' would score a TKO victory via leg kicks.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00

Conor McGregor VS

2 Round TKO from leg kicks Fight resultConor McGregor VS @Justin_Gaethje 2 Round TKO from leg kicks Fight result Conor McGregor VS @Justin_Gaethje 2 Round TKO from leg kicks

According to the MMA manager, Beneil Dariush would make quick work of the Irishman and submit him in the opening round.

Abdelaziz stated that a fight between 'The Notorious' and Islam Makhachev would never come to fruition because of McGregor's 'chicken heart'.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00



This fight won’t get approved by Athletic Commission because his heart is small now , as a chicken heart Conor McGregor vs @MAKHACHEVMMA This fight won’t get approved by Athletic Commission because his heart is small now , as a chicken heart Conor McGregor vs @MAKHACHEVMMA This fight won’t get approved by Athletic Commission because his heart is small now , as a chicken heart

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury that he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. MMA fans will have to wait to see the Irishman in action again.

