Conor McGregor has issues - Ali Abdelaziz fires back at the Irishman for 'negative comments' about Beneil Dariush

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz slammed Conor McGregor after the Irishman called his client, Beneil Dariush, "the biggest nobody" in the UFC.

Abdelaziz, who handles some of the biggest stars in the company, took to Twitter to fire back at McGregor. The CEO of Dominance MMA wrote:

"@TheNotoriousMMA anyone talk negative about @beneildariush have issues"

This comes after McGregor went after the Assyrian-American lightweight contender in a now-deleted tweet.

McGregor blasts Dariush in a deleted tweet

McGregor, of course, has had multiple run-ins with Abdelaziz and his clients over the past several months. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Kamaru Usman – who are all represented by Dominance MMA – have been at odds with the former two-division UFC champion.

The Irishman hasn't been in action since suffering a devastating broken leg injury in the main event of UFC 264 last July. He underwent surgery in the same month and has been spending his time recovering since.

Beneil Dariush blasts Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira

What Ali Abdelaziz may have missed was that Beneil Dariush was the first to call Conor McGregor out.

After UFC 274, Charles Oliveira called the Irishman out and hinted that he's willing to let McGregor cut the championship queue. This is despite the Irishman's losing record in his past couple of fights.

That being the case, McGregor is still being targeted by UFC champions and contenders due to his status as the company's biggest draw.

As the No.4-ranked UFC lightweight, Dariush was obviously frustrated with the idea that McGregor could fight for the title before he does. During an episode of MMA Fighting's Fighter vs. Writer podcast. Dariush called out both 'Notorious' and Oliveira:

"[Oliveira] is talking about wanting to fight Conor McGregor, and he talks about how these guys never gave him a shot when he was outside the top five, blah, blah, blah. We were supposed to fight October of 2020. I have a fight contract, I can post a picture of it. I was supposed to fight Charles, and he pulled out of the fight, and then a couple months later, instead of fighting me, he fought Tony Ferguson."

