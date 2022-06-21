"He already passed the USADA test" - Ali Abdelaziz gives timeline for Henry Cejudo's return, open to Jose Aldo fight

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz believes his client Henry Cejudo will return to the UFC and immediately fight for the bantamweight title. Cejudo has been out of competition since retiring from the sport in 2020, but announced his desire to return earlier this year.

'Triple C' tweeted back in April that he was officially re-entering the USADA testing pool and has since been very vocal about calling out his next opponent. The self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' originally indicated he'd return to face Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight, but Abdelaziz has since confirmed that Cejudo will need to fight for the bantamweight title first.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo I’m getting back in the pool! I’m getting back in the pool!

Speaking to Sherdog, Ali Abdelaziz revealed when fans can expect to see Cejudo in the octagon again and whether his man would be interested in facing Jose Aldo.

"Jose Aldo is a legend and I respect him a lot. Listen, Cejudo is going to come back and fight for the title. Whoever has the belt, Henry [Cejudo] is going to fight them. I know Henry always wants to fight Jose Aldo. I think it would be a huge fight. I would love to see these guys fight, they're both the best of the best... He's already passed the USADA test. I think end of the year, November/December we'll see Henry Cejudo back."

Jose Aldo is currently the No.3 ranked bantamweight. Current champion Aljamain Sterling has expressed interest in defending the title against Aldo, but it seems that T.J. Dillashaw will get the next shot, while the Brazilian faces Merab Dvalishvili.

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's full interview here:

Henry Cejudo continues to troll bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Cejudo's relentless pursuit of the bantamweight title continues as the former champ-champ has trolled champion Aljamain Sterling yet again.

This time taking aim at the wrestling ability of 'Funk Master', Henry Cejudo suggested that Sterling is having trouble even pinning tweets and revealed that the best thing he can do for him is to sign the contract for their fight.

"Hey @funkmasterMMA when it comes to wrestling you couldn’t pin a tweet..your Stand Up is worse than Lieutenant Dan’s. Sign the Contract-it’ll be a great Father’s Day gift from my 2nd favorite son."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Hey @funkmasterMMA when it comes to wrestling you couldn’t pin a tweet..your Stand Up is worse than Lieutenant Dan’s. Sign the Contract-it’ll be a great Father’s Day gift from my 2nd favorite son. Hey @funkmasterMMA when it comes to wrestling you couldn’t pin a tweet..your Stand Up is worse than Lieutenant Dan’s. Sign the Contract-it’ll be a great Father’s Day gift from my 2nd favorite son.

Cejudo announced earlier this year that he was returning to the UFC after two years away from the sport. Originally retiring in 2020 as both the flyweight and bantamweight champion, Cejudo has demanded a title fight upon his return.

Bantamweight champion Aljmain Sterling was locked in a heated rivalry with former champion Petr Yan and both of their fights were filled with controversy. Sterling initially won the title after Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee. In their rematch at UFC 273, 'Funk Master' silenced critics with a razor-close split decision victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far