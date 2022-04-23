"May 7 Justin Gaethje will be a champion" - Ali Abdelaziz makes a bold prediction

Ali Abdelaziz recently shared his prediction for the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

The pay-per-view card at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona will be headlined by 'Do Bronx' and 'The Highlight'. The Brazilian will look to defend his title successfully for the second time. However, Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is confident that his client will emerge victorious that night. He wrote on Twitter:

"May 7 [Justin Gaethje] Will be a champion"

Gaethje is coming into the contest on the back of a win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. The duo clashed in an all-time classic. The former WSOF champion got the better of the former Bellator champion in a back-and-forth contest, claiming a unanimous decision in his favor.

Meanwhile, Oliveira is on a tear at the moment. He submitted Dustin Poirier in his last fight at UFC 269 to make the first defense of his belt since winning it against Michael Chandler at UFC 262. The 32-year-old is on a 10-fight win streak.

Justin Gaethje will have his second shot at the undisputed title against Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje has previously fought for the undisputed belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. 'The Highlight' earned his title shot after becoming the interim champion with his UFC 249 win against Tony Ferguson.

In the title fight, 'The Eagle' earned a submission win in the second round of the contest. Now, the 33-year-old Arizona native has earned yet another crack at the undisputed lightweight gold.

Gaethje is the underdog heading into his fight against Oliveira next month. The Brazilian has been in stunning form recently. His striking game has improved immensely. To add to that, 'Do Bronx' has always been a world-class grappler and the most decorated submission artist in the history of the UFC.

However, Gaethje is a powerful striker with legitimate knockout power. He has a good wrestling pedigree as well due to his collegiate background.

The co-main event at UFC 274 will see Gaethje's teammate Rose Namajunas put her women's strawweight title on the line in a rematch against former champion Carla Esparza.

The card also features a highly anticipated lightweight matchup between top contenders Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

