Ali Abdelaziz offers Amanda Serrano the chance to fight Kayla Harrison in MMA

Kayla Harrison's manager Ali Abdelaziz has offered boxing champion Amanda Serrano the opportunity to fight his client in an MMA bout.

In a recent tweet, Abdelaziz claimed that Serrano's paycheck for a potential fight with Harrison would be five times more than the amount she's earning at the moment.

"Come fight Kayla Harrison. I will pay you 5 time more than you making because this will be your last fight everybody just talking no one wanna fight," wrote Ali Abdelaziz.

The offer by Abdelaziz came in response to a Twitter post by Serrano. 'The Real Deal' expressed interest in signing a one-fight deal with the UFC to face current flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

"I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake's offer. Let's make history."

Serrano currently holds the WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles and has an overall boxing record of 42-1-1. However, the Puerto Rican's experience in combat sports does not end there. Serrano has competed in five jiu-jitsu matches, winning all of them.

Apart from that, the 33-year-old has MMA experience. Serrano has participated in three MMA bouts and won two of them. The other ended in a draw.

Valentina Shevchenko believes Kayla Harrison will have a tough time finding opponents in the UFC

Free agent Kayla Harrison may soon be a part of the UFC. The judoka is currently out of contract with the PFL and her team has reportedly had discussions with MMA's premier organization.

Flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko stated in an interview with James Lynch that although Kayla Harrison would be a good addition to the UFC roster, it might be difficult to find the right opponents.

The reason for that is the two-time Olympic gold medalist competes as a 155-pounder in MMA. The UFC currently does not have a lightweight division for women.

"I did not watch her [Kayla Harrison's] fights but I know she is kind of like finishing everyone in the first round. Yes definitely, it's a good thing for female martial arts that you have strong women like her in the UFC and outside... It is very hard I think for her to find someone really in high level because of the weight class. If you have your natural power and weight, every time it's best for you. Just my opinion, it will be very hard for her to find opponents [in the UFC]."

Catch Valentina Shevchenko's full interview with James Lynch below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard