Ali Abdelaziz offers Conor McGregor a title shot against Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has an interesting proposition for former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Abdelaziz, who happens to be the representative of several UFC champions including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje (interim champion), and Kamaru Usman has offered Conor McGregor the opportunity to fight for UFC gold against one of his clients.

Abdelaziz has offered the Irishman a shot at the UFC welterweight title against "The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman. However, there's a unique twist to the offer. Abdelaziz holds a lot of influence in terms of booking massive fights in the promotion and one shouldn't take the offer just as a joke. There may be a bit more to it than one might imagine.

McGregor recently started a GOAT thread on Twitter, ranking the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time. The list became the talk of the town as multiple fighters started debating it. Among them was Nate Diaz who commented saying he is the true pound-for-pound king because he beat Conor McGregor, who ranked himself second in the list. Diaz's comments attracted the attention of Jorge Masvidal who then took to Twitter to challenge Diaz to a rematch of their clash at UFC 244 which ended in a controversial doctor's stoppage TKO and saw Masvidal become the "BMF" of the fight game.

Abdelaziz offers Conor McGregor a chance to make history

Since Masvidal, who was in line for a shot at Usman's title is showing greater interest in big money rematch with Diaz, Abdelaziz took to Twitter to open a window of opportunity for McGregor to step in and face Usman. Abdelaziz also taunted the Irish power-puncher by saying that Usman won't take him down in the first two-rounds of the fight.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps — Ali Abdelaziz

Although it's not likely that McGregor will accept the fight given the fact that stylistically, Usman would be an absolute nightmare of a matchup for him and also the fact that he doesn't have much experience under his belt at welterweight. However, knowing "The Notorious One", it wouldn't come as a surprise if he accepts the challenge. He's previously expressed the desire to capture the welterweight title.

Would you guys like to watch a clash between McGregor and Usman? let us know in the comments section below.