Ali Abdelaziz predicts the outcome of Conor McGregor fighting potential opponents Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush

Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor will come up short in potential fights with fellow lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. All the aforementioned fighters apart from McGregor are Abdelaziz's clients and he claims they'll all emerge victorious over the former two-division champion in potential clashes.

In a series of tweets, Abdelaziz gave his prediction on how Conor McGregor would fare against Gaethje, Makhachev and Dariush. According to Abdelaziz, a fight between McGregor and Makhachev won't even be sanctioned by the Athletic Commission, suggesting it'd be a mismatch for the Irishman.

"Conor McGregor vs @MAKHACHEVMMA [Islam Makhchev]. This fight won’t get approved by Athletic Commission because his heart is small now , as a chicken heart"

This fight won't get approved by Athletic Commission because his heart is small now , as a chicken heart

If 'The Notorious' is pitted against Beneil Dariush, Abdelaziz believes his client will get the job done in the first round via submission.

"Conor McGregor VS @beneildariush [Beneil Dariush] 1st round submission"

Referring to a matchup that fans have always wanted to see, Abdelaziz also weighed in on how a fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje would gplay out. According to the high-profile manager, Gaethje's vicious leg kicks will set McGregor up to get finished in the second round of a potential fight.

"Fight result - Conor McGregor VS @Justin_Gaethje [Justin Gaethje] 2 Round TKO from leg kicks," Abdelaziz wrote.

Conor McGregor VS

2 Round TKO from leg kicks

What's next for Conor McGregor?

It goes without saying that it would be interesting to see McGregor fighting the likes of Dariush, Makhachev and Gaethje in the future. However, knowing that McGregor is currently on a losing skid, it is unlikely that Dana White will pit him against opponents who are seemingly bad matchups for the Irishman.

If McGregor has his way, he'll come back to challenge for the lightweight title next. In a recent tweet, McGregor made it clear that he wants to challenge whoever is holding the lightweight strap next.

Santy Claus.

I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it.

Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too.

The rest mentioned, after this.

I'm facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it.

Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy "unfinished". Deal with that too.

The rest mentioned, after this.

Deal. With. It

That claim, however, should be taken with a pinch of salt as he is 1-3 in the lightweight division and it would seem strange if the UFC offers him an immediate title shot on the back of consecutive stoppage losses.

On the flipside, we've seen stranger things happen in the UFC and given his massive popularity, the promotion could offer McGregor a final crack at the title on his return.

