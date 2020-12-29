Ali Abdelaziz reminds John Kavanagh that Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Conor McGregor 'like a chicken'

Ali Abdelaziz has reminded John Kavanagh that Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Conor McGregor ‘like a chicken’.

MMA manager Abdelaziz, who’s well-known in the combat sports world for engaging in trash talk against his clients’ rival fighters, has once again taken a shot at Conor McGregor.

As we had previously reported, Conor McGregor’s head coach and SBG martial arts academy founder, John Kavanagh, had suggested that The Notorious One's UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier should be for the Lightweight title.

Amongst the myriad of fighters managed by Abdelaziz, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded by many as his most important client.

Needless to say, Abdelaziz has once again taken a jibe at The Eagle’s archrival Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh.

John Kavanagh had recently revealed that he doesn’t understand why the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 257 fight isn’t for the vacant UFC Lightweight title. Ali Abdelaziz has responded to Kavanagh’s statements with a tweet that read as follows –

“BecUse Khabib choke your guy like a chicken and the whole team got beat up after the fight”

The UFC Lightweight division is currently enshrouded in uncertainty

The UFC Lightweight title is presently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov. He successfully unified the Championship with a spectacular second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October of this year.

Following his dominant showing against Gaethje, The Eagle announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. However, UFC is yet to strip Nurmagomedov of the Lightweight title.

The MMA world is now rife with rumors that the McGregor-Poirier UFC 257 fight that’s scheduled to transpire on January 23rd, 2021, could be contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight title.

Alternatively, others believe that the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier could face Charles Oliveira for the vacant title later in 2021.

Ali Abdelaziz takes a shot at Conor McGregor with a reference to UFC 229 and the infamous post-fight brawl

Ali Abdelaziz has often been the recipient of criticism for the trash talk and insults he tends to direct towards his clients’ rivals. Be it, Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor, Abdelaziz has been involved in personal attacks against multiple fighters in the past.

Abdelaziz has, in his latest tweet, once again referenced the UFC 229 fight that saw Khabib Nurmagomedov submit Conor McGregor with a neck crank in round four of the bout.

He also highlighted the infamous post-fight brawl that took place at UFC 229 when Nurmagomedov scaled the fence and attacked McGregor’s cornermen.

One ought to note that, fighters and team members from both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s camp were hurt in the brawl that ensued after the matchup.

What are your views on Ali Abdelaziz’s statements? Sound off in the comments.