'This bulls**t doesn't work in MMA' - Ali Abdelaziz trashes Tony Ferguson's training methods

Ali Abdelaziz took to social media to talk even more smack to Tony Ferguson, this time trashing the UFC lightweight's training methods.

Top-5 UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has always been known for his unique, and often peculiar approach to training for his fights.

Whether it be doing an extreme circuit, training with baseballs, and even dogs, Tony Ferguson's methods are simply unconventional.

Those unconventional methods did take Ferguson to the highest of highs in his UFC career, helping him win 13 of his first 14 UFC fights and become the interim UFC lightweight champion at one point.

Lately however, things haven't been going too smoothly for Ferguson.

Back in May, Ferguson lost for the first time since 2012, getting stopped by Justin Gaethje in the fifth round of their interim UFC lightweight title bout.

Just last weekend at UFC 256, Ferguson absorbed his second straight loss, coming up short against Charles Oliveira in a battle of top lightweight contenders.

For the first time in his career, Ferguson has lost two in a row.

It didn't take long for Dominance MMA founder and manager to the stars Ali Abdelaziz to take shots at Ferguson:

This bullshit doesn’t work in mma 😂 https://t.co/7Ih6HXsnM7 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 18, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz and Tony Ferguson's history of feuding

This isn't the first time that Ali Abdelaziz and Tony Ferguson have gone at each other on social media. In fact, Ferguson has done it for years, especially since he holds a vendetta against one of Abelaziz's biggest clients: Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The reigning UFC lightweight king has long been a target of Tony Ferguson, ever since their cancelled fight at UFC 209 back in 2017.

Every now and then, Abdelaziz stands up for his clients. Just last week, Abdelaziz revealed that Tony Ferguson's management team tried to recruit Justin Gaethje.

Of course, Ferguson had a response lined up:

Ali, Your Such a Fuckin’ Hooooooe I Love It 🎶 Post it up MF & While Your At It Keep Hiding/Watching From The Sidelines w/ @TeamKhabib hashtag # BeGon’Thot 🖕😆 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # pic.twitter.com/97YlOi2J3l — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 9, 2020

The war of words between Tony Ferguson and Ali Abdelaziz is likely far from over.