Ali Abdelaziz responds to Conor McGregor's "typical rat behavior" comment about Khabib Nurmagomedov - "None of you guys are safe"

With his return just over a month away, Conor McGregor reignited his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former two-division UFC champion believes his retired rival's alleged tax troubles will force him back for a rematch.

McGregor verbally attacked Nurmagomedov after the latter's recent tax issue came to light. The Irishman claimed that his Dagestani foe would return to the UFC not for legacy but to settle his debts, showcasing what he described as "typical rat behavior."

Not one to back down, the Russian's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, fired back on social media. Abdelaziz reminded McGregor of the beatdown Nurmagomedov delivered at UFC 229 and offered a warning:

“[Conor McGregor] you keep talking about Khabib you forgot what happened to you and your team be careful what do you wish for because none of you guys are safe if you keep talking."

This isn't the first time McGregor has expressed his desire to rematch Nurmagomedov. Despite 'The Eagle's' retirement in 2020, McGregor has consistently called him out. Their 2018 encounter remains the UFC's best-selling pay-per-view, marked by Nurmagomedov's victory and a post-fight brawl that spilled into the crowd.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach claims Islam Makhachev is open to a Conor McGregor fight

Islam Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is reportedly open to a fridge match with Conor McGregor, according to his coach Javier Mendez.

This potential matchup has captured the imagination of fight fans due to the fighters' history. McGregor's bitter rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev's teammate and mentor, adds an extra layer of intrigue. However, Mendez believes the financial windfall and increased recognition outweigh any animosity.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, coach Mendez said:

“Massive fight, massive amount of money. At the end of the day when you’re a champion, you’re a prize fighter right….It would bring up his stock tremendously.”

