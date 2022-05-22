"Put your money where your mouth is" - Ali Abdelaziz retaliates against Gilbert Burns for Charles Oliveira-Islam Makhachev comment, 'Durinho' responds

Gilbert Burns believes that Charles Oliveira could beat Islam Makhachev in their potential matchup. He even called out Makhachev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, to bet money on the outcome.

Ali Abdelaziz posted on Twitter that he listened to Burns' recent interview. The Brazilian fighter said that his fellow countryman Charles Oliveira could beat Islam Makhachev in a potential match.

The founder of Dominance MMA stated that he is aware that Burns does not believe this and that Beneil Dariush is capable of defeating 'do Bronx'.

Burns was quick to respond that, in his opinion, the former UFC lightweight champion could beat both of the aforementioned fighters and called out the manager to bet money on the outcome of both matches.

‘Durinho’ posted on Twitter:

"Put your money where your mouth is 😉I got Charles against both! How much? @AliAbdelaziz00"

The sum of money betted by both men is known only to them, but it looks like both bets are on, as Ali Abdelaziz replied with the following tweet:

After Charles Oliveira's weigh-in fiasco prior to UFC 274, ‘do Bronx’ was stripped of his title. The Brazilian was proclaimed the No.1 contender after beating Justin Gaethje and will fight for the vacant title against an opponent to be announced in the future.

Some fans and fighters consider Islam Makhachev as the next opponent and a potential threat for Oliveira. However, prior to UFC 274, Dana White had opined that the Dagestani should take on Beneill Dariush to determine who would be the No.1 contender.

Makhachev was scheduled to fight Dariush in February, but the latter was forced to pull out due to an injury.

Gilbert Burns on how Charles Oliveira could beat Islam Makhachev

‘Durinho’ talked about a potential matchup between ‘do Bronx’ and Makhachev with Helen Yee while attending Eagle FC 47 in Miami.

After sharing his thoughts about the event, the Brazilian was asked about the status of his former division. Burns replied that he follows the careers of both Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, as he considers them his brothers.

After hailing his countryman, ‘Durinho’ admitted that if he were a UFC matchmaker, he would book 'do Bronx' against Islam Makhachev and explained why he believes the former champion can secure the win:

"That’s a fight that is very intriguing. I still believe that Oliveira can get a win because of the striking, because the pressure that he does, the jiu - jitsu."

He ended the topic by saying that Oliveira is on a different level.

Watch Gilbert Burns talk about Oliveira's chances against Makhachev at 3:31 of the video below:

