Ali Abdelaziz rips Conor McGregor for self-praising Twitter post

Ali Abdelaziz always seems to be in on what the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor is doing. After having numerous verbal battles with the Irishman during his UFC 229 showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz was unlike any other manager the UFC had seen.

While it may be assumed that the two fighters have possibly buried their differences, Abdelaziz doesn't restrain himself from hitting out at the former two-division champion, every now and then. Taking to his Twitter account in response to McGregor's recent self-appreciation post, he said:

"Yes it’s very easy"

What happened to Conor McGregor at UFC 229?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an intense rivalry leading up to their matchup at UFC 229. Trying to get into the latter's head by using his usual methods of trash-talking, Conor McGregor failed to deter Nurmagomedov's singular goal to beat him.

During the fight, it seemed momentarily as if Conor McGregor had things under his belt. But soon after the first takedown landed, Khabib Nurmagomedov unleashed a barrage of punches to add significant striking points to his name. The fight seemed largely one-sided until the end of the fourth round when Nurmagomedov put an end to the misery by submitting McGregor with a vicious neck crank.

While many understood that Khabib Nurmagomedov was indeed the better fighter, no one anticipated what he would do next. Moments after submitting McGregor, the 'Eagle' leaped over the cage to lay hands on the Dubliner's friend, Dillon Danis.

A few fighters in Khabib's camp also managed to jump into the cage to land a few blows on McGregor next. Instant mayhem broke out at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas before security personnel barged in to subdue the situation. Subsequently, both fighters were to receive brief suspensions and fines for their involvement in the melee.

Nearly three years after the incident, it seems as though the dust hasn't settled just as yet. After recently ripping Conor McGregor on Twitter, Ali Abdelaziz has possibly tried to reignite a spark between the two. But with Khabib being retired and McGregor in camp for his trilogy against Poirier, a potential rematch may be off the cards.

