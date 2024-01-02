Ali Abdelaziz seemingly hints UFC welterweight contender will train in Dagestan to prepare for potential Leon Edwards title fight

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has provided details regarding his client Belal Muhammad's preparations for a potential title bout against Leon Edwards.

In a cryptic Twitter thread, Abdelaziz hinted that 'Remember the Name' might be headed to Dagestan in order to train for a possible championship clash against 'Rocky'.

Leon Edwards was in action last month, when he went up against Colby Covington for the welterweight championship at UFC 296. The 32-year-old outclassed his opponent for the majority fo the fight and got his his hand raised via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of the Birmingham fighter.

With the victory, Edwards is now on a 13-fight undefeated streak in the UFC that includes wins over names like Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, Bryan Barberena, and Vicente Luque.

Muhammad, on the other hand, is also having an incredible run in the promotion currently. The 35-year-old has been undefeated in his last 10 UFC outings and has has defeated the likes of Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns.

Cosnidering the current runs of both the athletes, it seems inevitable for the two to share the octagon again soon.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also reported that the UFC was planning for Edwards to defend his title at the UFC 300 event against Muhammad.

What happened in the first encounter between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad?

If Belal Muhammad gets matched up against Leon Edwards for the welterweight title, it will not be the first time the two would have shared an octagon.

Edwards and 'Remember the Name' previously collided March 2021. The contest headlined the UFC Fight Night 187 event, which was held at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

'Rocky' appeared to get the better of his opponent in the opening round. However, things took an unfortunate turn in the second frame when an accidental eye poke by the Birmingham fighter rendered Muhammad unable to compete.

As a result, the fight was halted and the bout was declared a No Contest.

