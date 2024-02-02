Ali Abdelaziz seemingly leaks fighter's contract online, goes off at media member for UFC 299 'not a done deal' rumor - "You are a cancer and a liar"

Ali Abdelaziz recently lashed out at MMA media for reporting the news without checking their facts and appeared to leak UFC welterweight contender Vincente Luque's signed bout agreement to prove his point.

For context, the MMA world was shaken earlier today after Dustin Poirier announced that his fight against Benoit Saint Denis was off due to contractual issues with the UFC. However, he took a U-turn a few hours later to confirm that the matter had been resolved and he would be fighting the Frenchman in March.

During the fiasco, MMA journalists Guilherme Cruz and Ariel Helwani took to X and pointed out that this was the second time in two days that an officially announced fight was called off due to an incomplete contractual process.

Luque's fight against Sean Brady was notably scrapped from UFC Atlantic City on March 30 due to the American suffering an injury. It was later reported that the Brady-Luque fight was never a done deal, and no bout agreement had been signed by both parties.

Abdelaziz seemingly wasn't happy about the two reporters' X post. Reacting to Cruz's video revealing that Saint Denis's team was unaware of the Poirier fight until Dana White announced it, the MMA manager wrote:

"This why I cut you off three years ago. You are a cancer and a liar. Vicente's fight was a done deal, you idiot."

To drive home his point that Luque had signed on to fight Brady, Abdelaziz uploaded a picture of the bout agreement signed by the Brazilian fighter and wrote:

"This is a signed bout agreement for @VicenteLuqueMMA vs. Sean Brady, it was signed on 01.10.2024 shortly after Sean Brady got injured. It is normal, injuries happen every day, but the media needs to stop releasing information without fact checking, this is a lie."

Ali Abdelaziz dismisses Kayla Harrison's doubters with emotional message

Kayla Harrison recently joined the UFC and is booked to make her promotional debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300 in April. Harrison will be going down two weight classes to fight in the 135-pound division.

Given the significant weight cut that Harrison will be required to undertake, many questioned her ability to hold her own against Holm. Despite the negativity, Abdelaziz is standing by his client and recently took to X to issue a statement. He wrote:

"I’m amazed how many champions, medium member haters talking about @KaylaH. She work harder than any of her competition. Good luck try to work harder than her she earned everything she [has] a April 13 All hard work."

