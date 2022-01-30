Ali Abdelaziz sends heartfelt message to UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard on latter's birthday

Dominance MMA CEO and manager extraordinaire Ali Abdelaziz recently took to social media to send a touching birthday wish to UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.

Maynard is vice president of talent relations in the UFC. He is also responsible for matchmaking alongside Sean Shelby and has been associated with the UFC for the last four years.

In addition to wishing the Australian on his birthday, Abdelaziz also shared a picture with Mick Maynard to look back at their history together. In the picture, Abdelaziz and Maynard can be seen with Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie.

Abdelaziz also thanked the matchmaker supreme for everything he had done for the sport of MMA.

"I wanna wish my brother the combat sport legend [Mick Maynard] thank you for everything you do my brother & thank you for having such a beautiful soul."

Ali Abdelaziz offers update on Zabit Magomedsharipov's future in the UFC

UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov was on a tear until a series of undisclosed health issues shackled him to the sidelines. However, Ali Abdelaziz recently offered an update on his status and his potential return to active contention.

The Egyptian offered some insight into Zabit's future in the UFC while in conversation with MMA Junkie's Danny Segura:

“Zabit is training. He’s in the USADA program, but he went through some health problems. He’s back training, and I think this is a conversation me and the UFC will have probably next week about Zabit to see what the future holds for him, and we’re going to see what happens. But I believe he’s one of the baddest men in this division. I believe he can be the champion tomorrow. Alexander is a great champion, but I think Zabit is on a different level," said Abdelaziz.

The 30-year-old made his UFC debut against Mike Santiago back in 2017, comfortably securing a second-round submission victory. The Dagestani native then went onto record five more wins in the featherweight division against fighters including Jeremy Stephens, Brandon Davis and Kyle Bochniak.

The Russian last featured in a fight against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 163 in Moscow, Russia, back in November 2019. He put on a dominant performance, recording a win by way of unanimous decision over the course of three rounds in their headliner.

