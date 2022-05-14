Ali Abdelaziz suggests Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush should decide undisputed lightweight champion

Ali Abdelaziz has suggested that a matchup between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush should decide the next heir to the vacant lightweight throne.

Taking to his social media, the Dominance MMA founder seemed to question Charles Oliveira's credibility for being one-half of the next divisional title bout after getting stripped of the belt. Abdelaziz also opined that his clients Makhachev and Dariush are more deserving of a title opportunity:

"Media. Should Olivera fight for the title next? In my opinion, the 2 that deserves it the most are @beneildariush and @MAKHACHEVMMA"

Ali Abdelaziz represents both Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush along with several other high-profile names in the sport. He has developed quite a reputation for speaking up for his clients and helping them secure big fights.

Beneil Dariush was booked to take on Islam Makhachev last February in a main-event lightweight clash that could have likely produced a future 155lbs title challenger. However, Dariush was forced out of the contest due to a broken fibula.

Following his withdrawal, Makhachev took on a late replacement opponent in Bobby Green, whom he dispatched in the first round via TKO.

Islam Makhachev accused Charles Oliveira of being afraid to fight him

Islam Makhachev has been busy positioning himself as the next legitimate title contender as Beneil Dariush continues his recovery from his leg injury. However, 'Do Bronx' believes that the Dagestan native should first get past Dariush to earn a shot at the gold.

Responding to the Brazilian, Makhachev accused the former 155lbs champion of ducking him and being afraid to lose. The 30-year-old also hit out at Oliveira for talking up potential big money fights against the likes of Nate Diaz:

"@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that"

The UFC lightweight title was declared vacant after Charles Oliveira missed the 155lbs championship weight by half a pound ahead of his title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

UFC president Dana White stated at the post-fight presser that the Brazilian will fight for the belt in the next lightweight championship bout, although the opponent is yet to be determined.

Edited by Aziel Karthak