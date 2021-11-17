Ali Abdelaziz suggests a potential matchup for Nate Diaz after the Stockton native tweeted "There's nobody else"

Nate Diaz seems to be without an opponent as he targets a late 2021 return, but MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has a suggestion. The Dominance MMA CEO put forth the idea of a potential matchup between Diaz and his client, Vicente Luque.

The interaction came after Diaz tweeted, "There's nobody else" in what appears to be an indication that he still hasn't found an opponent. Abdelaziz retweeted Diaz's post with the caption:

"[Vicente Luque] don’t have fight"

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Nate Diaz has only one fight left on his current contract. It's also widely reported that Diaz intends to fight his deal out and look for opportunities outside the UFC.

The Stockton-native also seems hell-bent on finishing his UFC duties before the year ends. Diaz recently dropped a hint that he's eyeing a December return. The last time Diaz saw action was at UFC 263, losing to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Meanwhile, Luque recently snagged a victory over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265. 'The Silent Assassin' is currently ranked third in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Tony Ferguson and Khamzat Chimaev have also been mentioned as potential opponents in what could be Diaz's final appearance in the octagon. However, nothing solid has materialized out of those rumors as either.

Chael Sonnen explains why Nate Diaz wants to fight Vicente Luque

Chael Sonnen revealed that Nate Diaz came to him for advice regarding his next fight. According to 'The American Gangster,' Diaz is intrigued by a potential matchup against Vicente Luque due to the Brazilian's status as a high-ranking contender. Sonnen remarked:

"Nate said, 'I want [Vicente] Luque.' And I said, 'What do you like about Luque?' Nate said, 'I like the number next to his name.' Went and looked it up, Luque happens to be number three. So I came back to Nate and said, 'Wait a minute. Why do you wanna be the top contender if you don't plan to use that contendership?'"

Sonnen added that the ultimate goal for Nate Diaz is to get out of his UFC contract and fight Jake Paul in the near future.

