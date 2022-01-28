Ali Abdelaziz throws shade at "0-5" Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal; claims Chimaev vs. Burns is "No.1 contender match"

Ali Abdelaziz recently gave his opinion on the upcoming grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington at UFC 272.

The Dominance MMA founder stated that the winner of a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns will be rightfully entitled to a title shot over Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington.

Demeaning the two welterweight fighters, Abdelaziz said:

"Because [Khamzat vs. Gilbert] will be the real No.1 contender match. It's not like Colby and Masvidal... These guys have a combined record of 0-5 in their last five fights. It's a great fight, I'm not taking anything away from the fight, stylistically, the hype, everything is great. But I think Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev is the real No.1 contender match."

Watch Abdelaziz's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Although Abdelaziz picked Burns vs. Chimaev as the more significant fight for the division, his statement regarding Covington and Masvidal's record is factually incorrect.

Jorge Masvidal has lost his last two fights, with both defeats coming against the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who's managed by Abdelaziz.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington has lost two of his last four fights. Like Jorge Masvidal, 'Chaos' fell short against 'The Nigerian Nightmare', twice.

The two former best friends became foes when Covington was coming up the ranks. They will finally get to battle it out at UFC 272 on March 5th.

Meanwhile, another highly anticipated bout between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev seems to be in the works. However, the fight has not been announced yet.

Brendan Schaub believes 'Borz' will face the winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal if he can beat Gilbert Burns

Brendan Shaub predicts Khamzat Chimaev will face the winner of Masvidal vs. Covington if he beats his rumored next opponent Gilbert Burns.

During a recent episode of the The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' asserted that Chimaev will beat 'Durinho' if their expected clash comes to fruition. He then discussed the 27-year-old’s possible moves after that.

According to Schaub:

"Dude, I don't think Gilbert Burns is beating him… You're No.11 now [and if] you beat No.2, there's only one way to go up and it's the winner of Colby Covington and Jorge. You're gonna get the winner of that... Out of anybody, he's ready for it… He literally destroys people. This makes sense."

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Chimaev below [Begins at 56:50]:

Khamzat Chimaev has impressively racked up three emphatic finishes at welterweight. The 10-0 fighter recently made his way to Thailand to train at Tiger Muay Thai. This could mean that 'Borz' is in all probability getting ready to make an appearance inside the octagon soon.

