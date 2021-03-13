Ali Abdelaziz trolls Tony Ferguson ahead of his fight against Beneil Dariush

A bout between Tony Ferguson and ninth-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush is in the works for UFC 262 on May 15, 2021. Beneil Dariush is part of Dominance MMA, one of the most decorated MMA agencies.

The CEO of Dominance MMA, Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to mock 'El Cucuy' upon hearing the news of his matchup with Beneil Dariush.

I love this photo beautiful work 👊🏿 one more coming your way 😉 https://t.co/rIvTga2Fy8 pic.twitter.com/1lQd4g4wBx — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 13, 2021

In the tweet, Ali Abdelaziz posted a photo of the UFC 249 fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. In the fight, 'The Highlight' ended Ferguson's 12-fight win streak with a brutal, dominating striking game. Gaethje, too, is a client of Dominance MMA. Hence, referring to his loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Ali Abdelaziz warned Tony Ferguson of a similar outcome against another one of his clients, Beneil Dariush.

The tweet came as a response to one that Tony Ferguson put up a few days ago. In the tweet, Tony wrote:

"Coming After You & Your Crew Punkass, Like I Told You When I Sat Next To You. You Don’t Know Me Like That. -CSO- # KeepDuckKing # ComingAfterKhabieber"

In addition to Justin Gaethje and Beneil Dariush, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also part of Ali Abdelaziz's stable. The pairing of 'The Eagle' and Ferguson has been one of the most cursed matchups in the history of MMA. The two have had five fights booked between them, but none of them materialized.

Therefore, a fight with Khabib remains on the agenda for Tony Ferguson, as is clear with the hashtag he used in his Tweet #ComingAfterKhabieber.

Has Tony Ferguson responded to Islam Makhachev's callout?

Islam Makhachev recently returned to the octagon at UFC 259 against Drew Dober with longtime teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Makhachev put his spectacular, dominant wrestling on display to win the bout via submission. In the post-fight interview, he called Tony Ferguson out to act as a catalyst to settle the score between him and Khabib.

Tony Ferguson replied via an Instagram post which showed him training. In the caption, Ferguson wrote:

"Just For Kicks" crew, today's #TiramisuTuesday will resume manana [tomorrow in Spanish]. Good ol'e fathead's primo [he is probably calling Makhachev 'primo,' which means cousin in Spanish, 'fathead' is how he refers to Khabib] wants to fight his battles for him. Typical DagiFighter talk "We Must Fight!!!... No, not right now. Soon! We Must Fight!!! But not right now... Maybe next year." No disrespect but, get the f*ck out of here!!! Isee can eat a big one or two *mack* Nyuck Nyuck Nyuck # BeGon'Thot #WhyIOutta #FightNewsSoon!!! And no, it's not that dude. Champ Sh*t Only"