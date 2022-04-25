Ali Abdelaziz uses Kamaru Usman knockout clip to troll Jorge Masvidal for recent striking comments

Ali Abdelaziz has taken to social media to troll Jorge Masvidal for the latter's recent comments about Kamaru Usman's striking. During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, 'Gamebred' claimed that the welterweight champion's striking isn't special.

"On the feet, he’s nothing special. He might have got me, but he’s nothing special on the feet. He’s not like a legit striker on the feet yet.”

Watch the podcast below:

In response to Masvidal's comments, Usman's manager Abdelaziz took to Twitter to share a clip of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocking him out during their rematch at UFC 261 last year. Masvidal, known for his striking prowess, was knocked out cold by a straight right from Usman during the fight.

Kamaru Usman's striking has improved leaps and bounds since he started working with renowned coach Trevor Wittman ahead of his UFC 258 clash against Gilbert Burns. Formerly considered a pressure-heavy wrestler, Usman managed to successfully add a wide array of striking arsenals to his game.

Since then, the champion has picked up knockout victories over Burns and Masvidal, as well as successfully using his striking game to defeat Colby Covington in their rematch.

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal is currently suffering a dip in form after losing three straight fights inside the octagon. He lost twice in a pair of title fights to Usman and more recently to former teammate-turned-rival Colby Covington at UFC 272. It is unlikely that we'll see 'Gamebred' fight for the title anytime soon.

Ahead of his fight with Covington, however, Masvidal signed a new contract with the UFC. However, the timeline for his return and next opponent is yet to be announced by the promotion.

Kamaru Usman is likely to defend his title in a rematch against top contender Leon Edwards next. Usman previously said that he'd like to fight Edwards during International Fight Week in July. The matchup, however, is yet to be announced officially.

UFC UK UPDATE



The next UK UFC event will take place on July 23rd and now will most likely be in London once again.



The UFC are exploring the idea of the card being headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 for the welterweight strap.



[@phre + @niallmcgrath4]



#UFC #MMA UFC UK UPDATEThe next UK UFC event will take place on July 23rd and now will most likely be in London once again.The UFC are exploring the idea of the card being headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 for the welterweight strap. 🚨UFC UK UPDATE🚨The next UK UFC event will take place on July 23rd and now will most likely be in London once again.The UFC are exploring the idea of the card being headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 for the welterweight strap.😳[@phre + @niallmcgrath4]#UFC #MMA https://t.co/NxSfGoXRUc

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has also expressed a desire to fight Usman for the welterweight title upon his expected return to the octagon later this year. It remains to be seen how things will play out atop the 170-pound division.

