Ali Abdelaziz voices support for "living legend" Joe Rogan, says those complaining should be ashamed

Ali Abdelaziz has added his name to the list of MMA personalities who have voiced their support for Joe Rogan amidst the Spotify controversy.

Abdelaziz uploaded a post on Twitter where he hailed the UFC commentator as a "living legend." Abdelaziz also said that anyone complaining about Rogan should be ashamed of their actions.

"@joerogan He’s one of a kind anyone complained about him they should be ashamed he is a living legend."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @joerogan He’s one of a kind anyone complained about him they should be ashamed he is a living legend @joerogan He’s one of a kind anyone complained about him they should be ashamed he is a living legend 💯💯

Apart from Rogan, other MMA personalities like Tim Kennedy and Ben Askren also put out tweets praising the 54-year-old for his work.

Funky @Benaskren At this point Rogan is a beacon of common sense and critical thinking. They don't want common sense and critical thinking, they what unquestioning obedience. At this point Rogan is a beacon of common sense and critical thinking. They don't want common sense and critical thinking, they what unquestioning obedience.

Tim Kennedy @TimKennedyMMA It’s weird that you have to make a proclamation that you stand with a friend that ask questions and doesn’t accept the status quo. The only reason I have @spotify is because @joerogan is on it. Fuck #cancelculture and screw every coward that supports any form of #censorship It’s weird that you have to make a proclamation that you stand with a friend that ask questions and doesn’t accept the status quo. The only reason I have @spotify is because @joerogan is on it. Fuck #cancelculture and screw every coward that supports any form of #censorship https://t.co/RDVQGjRgSs

Rogan was recently entangled in a controversy with streaming platform Spotify. The stand-up was accused of spreading misinformation through his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience.

Music icons Joni Mitchell and Neil Young removed their music from Spotify as a form of protest against the platform's support of the UFC color commentator.

To clarify things, Rogan uploaded a video to his Instagram account where he shared his side of the debate. Rogan admitted that he wasn't always right and assured he would try to make things better in the future.

White House reacts to the Joe Rogan-Spotify controversy

In his Instagram video, Rogan stated that Spotify plans to add a disclaimer at the beginning of those episodes of his podcast that might contain controversial views and sensitive discussions.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently commented on Spotify's decision. Psaki said that although the disclaimer was a welcome move, more things could be done to prevent the spread of misinformation among the masses.

"'This disclaimer is a positive step but we want every platform to continue doing more to call out mis- and disinformation, while also uplifting accurate information. I mean, look at the facts... Our hope is that all major tech platforms and all major news sources, for that matter, be responsible and vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19. That certainly includes Spotify."

NowThis @nowthisnews The White House called on platforms to be ‘responsible and vigilant’ in mitigating COVID-19 misinformation in response to the controversy over Joe Rogan’s podcast on Spotify The White House called on platforms to be ‘responsible and vigilant’ in mitigating COVID-19 misinformation in response to the controversy over Joe Rogan’s podcast on Spotify https://t.co/4i5yBrNq8J

Edited by Harvey Leonard