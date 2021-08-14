Ali Abdelaziz wants Gilbert Burns to fight Jorge Masvidal on the same card as Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Ali Abdelaziz has a perfect date in mind for his client Gilbert Burns' upcoming fight. In a recent tweet, Abdelaziz urged former welterweight title contender Jorge Masvidal to take on Gilbert Burns at UFC 268 on November 6.

November 6 let’s go https://t.co/mJWZeLdXIq — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 14, 2021

UFC 268 is headlined by a welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. If Burns and Masvidal fight each other on the same night, it could very well be announced as a number one contender's fight. However, Jorge Masvidal hasn't given his confirmation on the date yet.

Burns is close to earning himself a shot at redemption against former teammate Kamaru Usman. Following his recent win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264, the Brazilian has once again entered the title picture in the UFC welterweight division. What better way to prove his mettle as a legitimate title contender than by beating the last man to challenge for the title?

Jorge Masvidal seems interested in fighting Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns recently called out a host of top-tier names in the UFC welterweight division but none of them seem interested in fighting him inside the octagon. Apart from Masvidal, Burns has recently called out the likes of Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

'Gamebred' seems interested in fighting either Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards because a win against top-contenders could get him closer to the title, according to Masvidal.

"Durinho [Gilbert Burns] is calling me out. If we can make it pop with Durinho, Leon [Edwards], any one of these guys that gets me closer to the belt," said Masvidal.

@GamebredFighter is coming for either @Leon_edwardsmma or @GilbertDurinho idk if that’s technically Abdelaziz on his account or whatever 🤷🏾‍♂️ Fuck em up like Tay Keith! 🎶#GameBred #StreetJesus pic.twitter.com/S4tmvtfA7C — Elias (Eh-lee-ahs) (@getuxo) August 14, 2021

In response, Gilbert Burns accepted the challenge and suggested that they fight sometime in November or December.

"Hey @GamebredFighter you know it's all respect from me, let's dance in November or December. I'm ready for my guy #supernecessary let's do this," said Gilbert Burns.

Hey @GamebredFighter you know it’s all respect from me, let’s dance in November or December. I’m ready my guy #supernecessary let’s do this — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 14, 2021

Following Abdelaziz's tweet, we now know which date Burns is targeting. All that's left is for 'Gamebred' to agree to the November 9 date proposed by Burns' manager.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh